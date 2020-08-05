Okra and jalapeno hushpuppies.

Ingredients
1 cup Shawnee Mills Cornmeal
3/4 cup Shawnee Mills Self-Rising flour
1 tsp. kosher salt
1 tsp. brown sugar
1/2 tsp. smoked paprika
1 small yellow onion, grated
1 jalapeno, diced finely
2 cups fresh okra, Thin “sliver” sliced
1/2 cup Hiland Dairy Heavy Whipping Cream
1 cup canned cream corn (strained to 1 cup)
1 large egg, beaten
2 tbsp. Hiland Dairy unsalted butter, melted
Dipping Sauce Ingredients:
1 jar Suan’s Sweet Tomato Jam
1 tbsp. prepared horseradish
Directions
Step 1
For hushpuppies: Heat oil to 375 degrees. Combine cornmeal, flour, salt, sugar and paprika in a large bowl. Add remaining ingredients, and stir to combine.
Step 2
Using a tbsp., spoon batter into the hot oil and fry until golden brown and cooked through (four to five minutes). Remove and drain on paper towels. Season with salt as soon as they are removed from the oil.
Step 3
For dipping sauce: Combine tomato jam and horseradish and stir to combine. Serve with hushpuppies.
