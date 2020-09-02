Oklahoma’s Best Cinnamon Rolls: If you’re on the hunt for the very best cinnamon roll recipe, look no more. These rolls have a sinfully sweet filling that includes Oklahoma-grown pecans from Miller Pecan Co. in Afton. The surprise with these rolls is just how easy they are to make. No worries for those who don’t like working with yeast – these rolls start with a Shawnee Mills pizza crust mix, making them easy to knead, rise and roll.
Ingredients
For dough:
2 pkg. Shawnee Mills pizza mix
1/4 cup sugar
1 cup hot water
Pan (9-by-9-inch)
2 tbsp. Hiland salted butter
2 tbsp. sugar
For filling:
1 stick Hiland salted butter, softened
1/2 cup sugar
2 1/2 tsp. cinnamon
1/2 cup Miller pecans, finely chopped
For glaze:
2 tbsp. Hiland salted butter, melted
1 cup powdered sugar
3-4 tbsp. water
Directions
Step 1
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Step 2
In large mixing bowl, combine the pizza mix, sugar and hot water. Stir, then knead until smooth.
Step 3
Make a dough ball. Add a few drops of oil to the mixing bowl, and coat the ball by rolling it in the pan. Cover with a damp cotton cloth. Allow to rise in a warm location until double in size (about 1 hour).
Step 4
Grease pan with butter, and sprinkle with the sugar. Set aside. Directions for filling:
Step 5
In a small mixing bowl mash butter, and sugar together forming a lumpy paste.
Step 6
Add the cinnamon and pecans (milled in food processor until fine), mixing to make a thick spread. Set aside.
Step 7
Place the dough mixture onto a lightly floured large cutting board. Roll out into a 15-by 9-inch rectangle. Cover the surface of all but the top 2 inches with the filling using a small spatula.
Step 8
Starting from the bottom, roll up the dough and pinch the top edge to seal. Cut the roll in half, then half again, then into thirds. This will give you 12 even slices. Place in the pan, and allow to set in a warm location for an additional 40 minutes, or until doubled in size
Step 9
Bake for 30 min. or until golden brown.
Step 9
For Glaze:
Mix the butter, powdered sugar and vanilla, adding the warm water one tbsp. at a time until you get the desired consistency. Top rolls with glaze while still warm.
