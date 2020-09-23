Oklahoma style roasted pecans

You and your family won’t be able to stop eating these delicious Oklahoma styles pecans.
Ingredients
2 large egg whites
4 tbsp. Head Country All-Purpose Championship Seasoning
4 tbsp. Griffin’s Organic Syrup
2 tbsp. Andrew’s Honey
1 lb. shelled pecan halves
2 tbsp. granulated sugar
Directions
Step 1
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line a large baking sheet with foil and cover with a thin coat of cooking spray
Step 2
In a medium mixing bowl whisk the egg whites until lightly frothy. Add the seasoning, syrup and honey, and whisk until fully incorporated. Gently fold the pecan halves into the mixture. Spread coated pecans evenly on the baking sheet. Sprinkle the sugar over the nuts. Bake 12 minutes. Remove from oven, and gently stir with a nonstick spatula. Bake an additional 12 minutes.
Step 3
Allow the mix to completely cool and store in covered container.
