The Oklahoma City Zoo’s 11-week-old mountain lion cubs are ready to make their public debut, and zoo fans can watch the wild fun unfold live with the zoo’s Mountain Lion Cub Cam online at www.okczoo.org. Tune in and watch as young siblings Toho, Tanka and Tawakoni, explore their new habitat in the zoo’s Oklahoma Trails.
The mountain lion cubs arrived at the OKC Zoo in late January after being orphaned in the Black Hills of South Dakota. Game officials with the South Dakota Department of Game, Fish and Parks found the cubs and contacted the Association of Zoos and Aquariums to locate a permanent home for the litter because recovered cubs cannot return to the wild, according to South Dakota state protocol. Learning of the cubs’ situation, the OKC Zoo made the decision to provide a forever home for both Toho and Tanka. Tawakoni will be relocating to her permanent home at AZA-accredited Cameron Park Zoo in Waco, Texas, later this summer. Until then, she will remain with her brothers at Oklahoma Trails.
The OKC Zoo’s new webcam provides a perfect opportunity for virtual guests to get a live look at the cubs and stay connected with them as they grow. After completing a 30-day quarantine at the Zoo’s Joan Kirkpatrick Hospital, the cubs moved to Oklahoma Trails, where they can be seen daily in the current bobcat habitat. The zoo’s carnivore caretakers determined the bobcat habitat would be an easier space for the cubs to navigate at this time and cub-proofed the habitat before allowing the adventurous youngsters access. When the siblings are bigger, they will “graduate” to the mountain lion habitat. In the meantime, Cody, the zoo’s bobcat, can be seen daily in the mountain lion habitat.
Cub Cam viewers will enjoy watching as the mountain lion cubs become familiar with their new environment and explore it. The Mountain Lion Cub Cam will be live at www.okczoo.org 24/7 with optimal viewing of the cubs from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily, weather permitting.
