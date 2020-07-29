Oklahoma barbecue meatloaf

Oklahoma barbecue meatloaf.

 
 MIO Coalition

Ingredients

1 1/2 lbs. ground beef

1/2 lbs. J.C. Potter regular sausage

20 saltine crackers, crumbled

1 large egg, beaten

1/4 cup Choc beer or Hiland milk

1/2 teaspoon Head Country All-Purpose Championship Seasoning

2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley

1/4 cup chopped onion

1/2 tsp. salt

1/4 tsp. pepper

8 slices Bar-S Bacon

1/4 cup Head Country Bar-B-Q Sauce

Directions

Step 1

Combine ground beef, sausage, crackers, egg, Choc beer or Hiland milk, Head Country seasoning, parsley, onion, salt and pepper in a large bowl. Shape into two loaves, and place side by side in a 9-by-13-inch baking dish. Lay Bar-S Bacon over meatloaves, wrapping the ends underneath each loaf. Spread Head Country Bar-B-Q Sauce over top.

Step 2

Bake at 350 degrees for 1 hour. Allow to cool slightly before serving.

Tags

Recommended for you