Ingredients
1 1/2 lbs. ground beef
1/2 lbs. J.C. Potter regular sausage
20 saltine crackers, crumbled
1 large egg, beaten
1/4 cup Choc beer or Hiland milk
1/2 teaspoon Head Country All-Purpose Championship Seasoning
2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley
1/4 cup chopped onion
1/2 tsp. salt
1/4 tsp. pepper
8 slices Bar-S Bacon
1/4 cup Head Country Bar-B-Q Sauce
Directions
Step 1
Combine ground beef, sausage, crackers, egg, Choc beer or Hiland milk, Head Country seasoning, parsley, onion, salt and pepper in a large bowl. Shape into two loaves, and place side by side in a 9-by-13-inch baking dish. Lay Bar-S Bacon over meatloaves, wrapping the ends underneath each loaf. Spread Head Country Bar-B-Q Sauce over top.
Step 2
Bake at 350 degrees for 1 hour. Allow to cool slightly before serving.
