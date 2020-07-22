Okie-style lettuce wraps.

Start with Oklahoma pork to make a lettuce wrap with an Asian-Okie flair. These lettuce wraps are packed with ingredients made in Oklahoma, and they make a nice light dinner for a hot summer night.
Ingredients
3 tbsp. hoisin sauce
2 tbsp. Daddy Hinkle’s Meat Marinade
2 tbsp rice wine vinegar
1 tsp sesame oil
1 tbsp. fresh ginger, minced
1 tsp. Andrews Honey Bees Honey
1 1/2 lbs. thin boneless Oklahoma pork chops
8 oz. J-M Mushrooms, finely chopped
1 (8-oz.) can water chestnuts, drained and finely chopped
1/4 cup Miller Pecans, finely chopped
1/4 cup Scissortail Farms chives
2 small heads Scissortail Farms Bibb lettuce.
Directions
Step 1
Whisk together hoisin, soy, rice wine vinegar, sesame oil, ginger and honey. Set aside.
Step 2
Cut pork chops into a small dice. In a saute pan, cook pork until completely cooked through and no longer pink. Place pork in a medium-size bowl.
Step 3
In the same saute pan, cook mushrooms until tender. Add water chestnuts, pecans and chives. Combine mushrooms with pork and reserved sauce mixture, warming it all through in the saute pan.
Step 4
Serve mixture on lettuce leaves, wrapping leaves around about 2 tablespoons mixture for each.
