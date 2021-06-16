We’re also loving the Okie Italian Pasta Salad. It’s full of flavor from Bar-S bacon, mini pepperonis, Lovera’s cheese, Scissortail Farms fresh-picked basil, cucumber and tomatoes. Della Terra’s fusilli pasta is the perfect base for this salad. The pasta, which is artisan and made locally in small batches, is as authentic as you can get. And the whole salad is tossed with Diane’s Legendary Italian Salad Dressing, which lives up to its name. This pasta is great made a day ahead. Add extra Diane’s dressing according to your taste.
Ingredients
1 (12 oz.) Package Della Terra Fusilli pasta
1 Cucumber, diced
1/2 Red onion, diced
2 Cup Cherry tomatoes, halved
2 Tbsp Scissortail Farms basil, chopped
1 small Can Sliced black olives, drained
4 Slice Bar-S bacon, cooked and crumbled
1 Cup Mini pepperonis
1/4 Can Shredded Parmesan cheese
1 (8 ounce) Lovera’s Caciocavera cheese, cut into small cubes
3/4 Cup Diane’s Legendary Italian Salad Dressing
Directions
STEP 1
Cook pasta to al dente, according to package directions. Drain and rinse. Place pasta in a large serving bowl.
STEP 2
Add cucumber, onion, tomatoes, basil, olives, bacon, pepperoni and cheeses. Toss to combine. Add dressing, gently mixing. If making ahead of time, you may want to add a little more dressing closer to serving time to boost the flavor.
Note: This salad is best made a few hours ahead of time. But it can also be served right away at room temperature.
