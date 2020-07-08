Okie dokie mushroom sausage pizza bites.

Ingredients
1 (6 1/2 oz.) pkg. Shawnee Mills Pizza Crust Mix
2 tbsp. olive oil¼ c. Hiland Salted Butter
8 oz. J-M Farms Mushrooms, sliced
1/4 cup thinly sliced green onions
1 tbsp. Shawnee Mills All-Purpose Flour
1/2 tsp. Daddy Hinkle’s Onion and Garlic Sea Salt Blend
1 lb. JC Potter Italian Sausage, browned and drained
1/2 cup Hiland Sour Cream¼ grated fresh parmesan cheese
1 cup (4 oz.) shredded Pure Prairie Creamery Lazy Daisy Monterey Jack Goat Cheese
3 small plum tomatoes, thinly sliced and seeded
2 tbsp. chopped parsley
Directions
Step 1
Heat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 10x15-inch jelly roll pan with non-stick cooking spray.
Step 2
Mix pizza crust as directed on package and roll into a 10x15 inch rectangle.
Step 3
Place on prepared pan.
Step 4
Brush with olive oil.
Step 5
Bake for 8 minutes.
Step 6
Meanwhile, in a medium skillet, sauté mushrooms and onions for 10-15 minutes until almost dry.
Step 7
Stir in flour, sea salt blend, salt, and sausage. Stir in cream.
Step 8
Cook for 5-8 minutes until mixture thickens, stirring often.
Step 9
Stir in Parmesan cheese.
Step 10
Spread over partially baked crust.
Step 11
Sprinkle with cheese.
Step 12
Arrange tomato slices over cheese.
Step 13
Bake for 10-12 minutes until cheese melts and crust is golden.
Step 14
Sprinkle with parsley. Cut into 1 ½ x 2-inch bars. Serve warm. Serves 12-14.
