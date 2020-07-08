Okie dokie mushroom sausage pizza Bites

Okie dokie mushroom sausage pizza bites.

 
 MIO Coalition

Ingredients

1 (6 1/2 oz.) pkg. Shawnee Mills Pizza Crust Mix

2 tbsp. olive oil¼ c. Hiland Salted Butter

8 oz. J-M Farms Mushrooms, sliced

1/4 cup thinly sliced green onions

1 tbsp. Shawnee Mills All-Purpose Flour

1/2 tsp. Daddy Hinkle’s Onion and Garlic Sea Salt Blend

1 lb. JC Potter Italian Sausage, browned and drained

1/2 cup Hiland Sour Cream¼ grated fresh parmesan cheese

1 cup (4 oz.) shredded Pure Prairie Creamery Lazy Daisy Monterey Jack Goat Cheese

3 small plum tomatoes, thinly sliced and seeded

2 tbsp. chopped parsley

Directions

Step 1

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 10x15-inch jelly roll pan with non-stick cooking spray.

Step 2

Mix pizza crust as directed on package and roll into a 10x15 inch rectangle.

Step 3

Place on prepared pan.

Step 4

Brush with olive oil.

Step 5

Bake for 8 minutes.

Step 6

Meanwhile, in a medium skillet, sauté mushrooms and onions for 10-15 minutes until almost dry.

Step 7

Stir in flour, sea salt blend, salt, and sausage. Stir in cream.

Step 8

Cook for 5-8 minutes until mixture thickens, stirring often.

Step 9

Stir in Parmesan cheese.

Step 10

Spread over partially baked crust.

Step 11

Sprinkle with cheese.

Step 12

Arrange tomato slices over cheese.

Step 13

Bake for 10-12 minutes until cheese melts and crust is golden.

Step 14

Sprinkle with parsley. Cut into 1 ½ x 2-inch bars. Serve warm. Serves 12-14.

Tags

Recommended for you