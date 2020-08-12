Oatmeal Cookies

Ingredients
1 stick Hiland Salted Butter
1/2 Cup Shortening
1 Cup Sugar
1 Cup Dark brown sugar
2 Eggs
1 tsp. Salt
1 tsp. Baking soda
1 tsp. Cinnamon
1 tsp. Griffin’s vanilla
1 1/2 Cups Shawnee Best all-purpose flour
3 Cups Old fashioned oats
1 Cup Chopped pecans
Directions
Step 1
Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Grease cookie sheets.
Step 2
Fully cream butter, shortening and sugars until light. Add eggs and beat thoroughly. Add salt, baking soda, cinnamon and vanilla. Mix in flour, oats and pecans, combine well.
Step 3
Place rounded tbsp. of dough on cookies sheets, and bake 12-14 minutes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.