Oatmeal Cookies

Ingredients

1 stick Hiland Salted Butter

1/2 Cup Shortening

1 Cup Sugar

1 Cup Dark brown sugar

2 Eggs

1 tsp. Salt

1 tsp. Baking soda

1 tsp. Cinnamon

1 tsp. Griffin’s vanilla

1 1/2 Cups Shawnee Best all-purpose flour

3 Cups Old fashioned oats

1 Cup Chopped pecans

Directions

Step 1

Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Grease cookie sheets.

Step 2

Fully cream butter, shortening and sugars until light. Add eggs and beat thoroughly. Add salt, baking soda, cinnamon and vanilla. Mix in flour, oats and pecans, combine well.

Step 3

Place rounded tbsp. of dough on cookies sheets, and bake 12-14 minutes.

