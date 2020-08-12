NYU professor's book thought-provoking

Nassim Nicholas Taleb’s new book, “Skin in the Game: Hidden Asymmetries in Daily Life” (Random House, 2018), burst onto the New York Times bestseller business list a few weeks ago at No. 2. While Taleb is often scorned for his know-it-all attitude, this former hedge fund manager and risk analyst first changed thinking with the 2007 release of “The Black Swan,” his popular work that prophesied the financial crash of 2008. Maybe sometimes a know-it-all really does know it all.
Still, reading Taleb’s latest is like talking to a crazy, college professor uncle who’s a fun, in-your-face rebel. Taleb actually is a professor at New York University where he teaches courses on risk management in engineering. He eschews academic intellectuals, even though he would seem to be one, because his premises are real and applicable to everyday life. His newest assertion, one that truly should change how we think about not only risk management, but life in general, is that without skin in the game, human hubris runs unchecked. In other words, if we take a risk for rewards and others are harmed, we need to pay some kind of price for it, ensuring symmetry.
This idea is as old school as it gets. This is biblical, Greco-Roman, and natural law in modern-day wrapping. The disconcerting thing about it is that, as Taleb says, asymmetry in risk bearing on a large scale leads to imbalances and potential systemic ruin. As a contemporary example he uses former Secretary of State Bob Rubin, who collected $120 million in compensation from Citibank, a virtually insolvent institution before the crash of 2008. While taxpayers bailed the bank out, he asserts that Rubin paid nothing. This kind of risk taking without responsibility has had far-reaching effects on our country that are still felt a decade later. “Skin in the Game” is a rollicking good ride through some of the most thought-provoking ideas of our time.
Taleb was born in Lebanon, a beautiful country rich in culinary tradition. One of Lebanon’s celebrity chefs is Joe Barza, head judge and co-host of TV’s “Middle Eastern Top Chef.” Try Chef Barza’s truly delicious recipe for Lebanese spaghetti.
Lebanese Spaghetti
Ingredients
1 pkg. Panzani spaghetti or other
5 tbsp. olive oil
1 chopped onion
5 garlic cloves
2 cups diced fresh tomatoes
2 oz. water
4 tablespoons pomegranate molasses
1 lb. ground beef
1/2 tsp. Lebanese seven spices, see note below
1/2 tsp. salt
2 tbsp. pine nuts
Directions
Cook the spaghetti following pack instructions. Pour 2 tablespoons olive oil into a saucepan. Sauté the chopped onion until it becomes translucent. Add the garlic cloves and the tomatoes. Sauté over low heat 2 minutes, then let it simmer until the tomatoes are very well cooked. Pour the rest of the olive oil into another saucepan to fry the ground beef. When browned, add the seven spices (pinch of black pepper, cumin, paprika, coriander, cloves, nutmeg, cinnamon, cardamom), water, pomegranate molasses, the pine nuts and the salt. Pour the tomato mixture over the meat and let simmer until it is very well cooked. Serve with a traditional Lebanese cucumber salad. Adapted from Joe Barza’s signature Panzani recipe found at http://www.viapanzani.com/recipes/lebanese-spaghetti.
Pomegranate Molasses (Syrup)
This may be difficult to find in most Oklahoma stores. Here is a quick recipe from Whole Foods.
Ingredients
2 cups unsweetened pomegranate juice
1 cup sugar
Juice of 1 lemon
Directions
Combine pomegranate juice, sugar and lemon juice in a small saucepan. Set over medium-high heat and bring to a simmer. Lower the heat to medium-low and continue to simmer, stirring occasionally, making sure molasses does not boil, until liquid is thick and reduced by about half, 25 to 30 minutes. Let cool completely. Pomegranate molasses will keep in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 1 week.
