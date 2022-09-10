This week, I’ll be featuring two species -- one a moth and one a butterfly.
Sometimes, I wish to feature a certain creature, but either little information is known about the species, or not much information is available.
So, I will then feature two or three species in one column. It wouldn’t be fair to you or the paper if I submitted a couple of photos and a few paragraphs.
Common wood-nymph
The Common Wood-nymph is a butterly that has intrigued me since childhood.
Whereas many butterflies are seen floating along in fields from flower to flower, wood nymphs are often seen when they are spooked by a passerby.
If you’ve ever been on a hike or walk in the woods and scared up a brown butterfly with partial yellow coloring, there’s a good chance it was a wood-nymph.
When startled, this butterfly will fly erratically for a short distance before landing again. It does so because it is not a strong flier.
This behavior is a good thing for the eager observer as these butterflies are well-camouflaged.
They fly from May through September.
Appearance
These butterflies are about medium in size and have wingspans up to three inches.
Common wood-nymphs have a variable appearance based on region. Most that I have seen in Oklahoma have a yellowish area on each forewing, each with two eyespots (photos).
However, some individuals may have only one small eyespot in the yellow patch, while on others the yellow area is sometimes reduced to a yellow circle around each eyespot.
Their overall color is brownish, and the pattern resembles a leaf.
Habitat
Open woods, forest edges, meadows, prairies and overgrown fields.
Range
Common wood-nymphs are found all over Oklahoma. Their range includes southern Canada and most of the United States, save for desert areas.
Life cycle
In late summer, females lay eggs on host plant leaves. Caterpillars hatch but do not feed, instead hibernating until spring.
Pearly wood-nymph moth
The next creature is the pearly wood-nymph moth (Eudryas unio).
In flight, the moth has a striking appearance, but when at rest it resembles, well,
bird excrement. In fact, it and a similar-looking species are nicknamed “bird poop moth.”
Experts believe it is most likely a survival technique. I’d say that’s a safe guess.
And while it is quite difficult to locate these moths in the wild, you may have seen them at your home as they are attracted to lights.
In Oklahoma, these moths fly from June into September.
Appearance
The pearly wood-nymph moth has dark borders and yellow-green offset stark white forewings, that surround yellow surround yellow hindwings.
The hindwings are only visible when outstretched such as when the moth is in flight.
The beautiful wood-nymph moth (Eudryas grata) is slightly larger, but nearly identical to the pearly wood-nymph.
However, the reddish-brown outer margins of the pearly wood-nymph’s forewings are scalloped against the white (see photo), as opposed to the smooth-curving border of the beautiful wood-nymph.
Habitat
Bottomland forests, thick lowland woods and marshy areas. Often found near water.
Range
These moths are found from the Plains States and east in the United States. In Oklahoma, they inhabit about the eastern two-thirds of the state.
(Editor’s Note: Randy Mitchell is a freelance writer and photographer. He has been an avid birdwatcher, nature enthusiast and photographer for more than 40 years. Reach him at rnw@usa.com.)
