New Year's resolutions now

I am not a big New Year’s resolution person. I tend to gravitate toward “Now Year’s Resolutions” — if I identify something I feel I need to change, I move to change it right then. I am also aware that a lot of people get a lot out of making resolutions, so maybe I could be your source for photographic resolutions!
• Take fewer, better pictures: We all know somebody who says they want to show you a great picture they made, followed by five minutes of thumb scrolling on their smartphone and the muttered words, “I know it’s here somewhere.” Instead of 1,500 similar but not great snapshots of your daughter and son-in-law, find that one spectacular image of them and show it off. In an age of thousands or millions of daily images, none of us has time to look at 1,500 images of anything.
• Organize your images better: One cure for having too many pictures is to organize them in your device (phone, tablet, laptop) by gallery, even if the galleries seem trivial. Kids, dogs, sunsets, flowers, anything.
• Stop the car: I see far too many photos on social media that have the potential to be great, but were shot through auto glass past traffic lights. If it’s worth photographing, it’s worth photographing well, and that usually means doing more, moving more, seeing more. Get out of the car. Walk to the end of the trail. Climb the hill.
• Use what you have before you buy more. It’s true that cameras and photographic accessories are popular Christmas gifts, and if you have new stuff, you should use it. But what will add more to your photographic game than anything else is practice.
Happy New Year, and happy imaging!
