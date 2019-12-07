The Oklahoma Department of Agriculture oversees pesticide applicator certification under Oklahoma law. Changes in the certification process for private and commercial applicators were initiated in 2019, since 2019 was the first year in the current five-year cycle for obtaining or renewing license requirements. Farmers and ranchers are required to possess a current private applicator license in order to purchase any restricted use of pesticide.
Pesticides are divided into two different types for purchase by consumers: restricted use and general use. General-use pesticides can be purchased for use by anyone and are available in a wide variety of markets. Restricted-use pesticides are a different story. To purchase these products requires a pesticide certification license. Most of these products are sold through farm stores, co-ops or pesticide distributors. Many of the pest control products used in crop and livestock production are classified as restricted use, thus requiring a permit or license in order to purchase.
The take-home exam procedure which area producers have used for years to obtain a private applicator license will no longer be available after Dec. 31, 2019. After this time, Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry Division testing will be provided by PSI Testing LLC, beginning Jan. 1, 2020. All private applicator certification testing will be by appointment only at predetermined test sites throughout the state. Currently, McAlester is our closest test site.
If you need to recertify or become certified, the take-home packets are still available at the OSU Extension Office. Packets include a study guide and an open-book test which, after completing, must be sent to OSDA before Dec. 31 for grading, along with a $20 application fee. After passing the test, a new license will be issued and sent via mail. For additional information, come by or contact our office at 1700 N. Broadway Ave., 580-332-2153.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.