The breakneck speed at which media is evolving makes it difficult to keep up, but revised recommendations from the American Academy of Pediatrics on children’s use of media are designed to help families manage the challenges in a positive way.
Computers, tablets, televisions and other electronic and screened devices are a big part of daily life these days. But finding a balance is critically important for children’s healthy growth and development.
Too much media can cut into the time children and youth need for critical activities like playing, physical activity, studying, sleeping and interacting with others.
The AAP laid out the latest recommendations in two policy statements and a technical report, “Media and Young Minds,” published in the November edition of the scientific journal “Pediatrics.”
Among its recommendations, the AAP suggested limiting screened media to only face-to-face video chatting for children younger than 18 months. However, parents who want to introduce their children ages 18 months and 24 months to media should select high-quality programming and watch it with them.
Older children ages 2 years to 5 years should be limited to one hour of screen time per day featuring high-quality programming, with parents on hand to view it with them. The AAP report notes that a recent study of 2-year-olds showed their body mass index increased for every hour of video they watched per week.
For children age 6 and older, the AAP recommended establishing and maintaining consistent limits on the time they spend interacting with media, as well as the types of media they are using.
One of the big concerns is that the use of media could interfere with children getting enough sleep, engaging in physical activity or other important behaviors that could affect their health. The goal for parents of school-aged children and adolescents should be to find a good balance between media use and other healthy activities.
Every member of the family can participate in figuring out the best ways to manage the family’s media diet.
For guidance on putting together a customized plan, families can use the Family Media Use Plan tool recently launched by AAP. It is available at www.healthychildren.org.
Think about establishing media-free times such as dinner time or while in the car. During these periods, all media devices are parked in the off position. You also could create media-free areas in the house such as in the bedrooms. It’s also a good idea for parents to often and openly discuss the importance of being safe and respectful to others both online and offline.
For more information, visit the AAP at www.aap.org and contact the local county Extension office.
