Never forget our veterans

Do you gratefully remember our veterans and what they sacrificed for us?
Our wonderful veterans come in all shapes and sizes and genders, yet each one is important to remember. Is just one day a year enough to honor them? We would not be here if it were not for those dedicated people who volunteered to protect our country and keep us all safe.
Some veterans bear visible signs of their service — a missing limb, a jagged scar, etc. Others may carry the evidence inside them, a pin holding a bone together, a piece of shrapnel in the leg. Many carry memories so horrible they cannot erase them from their minds. Except in parades, however, the men and women who have kept America safe, wear no badge or emblem. You cannot tell a vet just by looking unless he proudly wears a cap to pay tribute to his “outfit.” He or she looks like your average Joe. Their hearts carry many memories, both good and bad.
He is the POW who went away one person and came back another. He is the Marine drill instructor who never saw combat but has saved countless lives by turning slouchy young people into brave Marines, teaching them to watch each other’s backs and leave no one behind in battle.
He is one of the three anonymous heroes in The Tomb of the Unknowns, whose presence at the Arlington National Cemetery must forever preserve the memory of all the anonymous heroes whose valor dies unrecognized with them on the battlefield or in the ocean’s sunless deep.
He is the old guy in church or at the supermarket, palsied now and slow, who helped liberate a Nazi death camp and who wishes all day long that his wife were still alive to help him when the nightmares come. Few, if any, of these old vets are still with us. He or she is an ordinary, and yet an extraordinary human being, a person who offered some of their life’s most vital years in the service of their country, and who sacrificed their ambitions so others would not have to sacrifice theirs.
He or she is (or was) a soldier, a sailor, a Marine, an airman and always a protector of the finest, greatest nation ever known. They willingly serve(ed) and deserve our gratitude. So each time you see someone who has served our country in any war or conflict, lean over and thank them for their service to our great country. Every person who served in the military had a special job to do and they did it. Only about 10% of those serving saw actual combat but it took every person doing their job well to keep our country protected and safe.
Every day is Veterans Day in my household. Every day I think about the young Marines who were stationed here at Vance who have gone on to serve our country. Many are now in locations where they have little contact with the “outside world” except when they can get to a telephone and call home.
When those boys (actually they are mature young men, but to me they are boys) left Enid, we were concerned that we would never hear from them again, but scarcely a week goes by that I don’t get a phone call or message of some kind from at least one of them. When they moved on, we were left with a huge hole in our hearts.
I am so proud the way our wonderful Enid celebrates veterans with the parade and the military park at Woodring. The Vietnam memorial wall is so meaningful. The names of many of those who served in every branch of service in all wars are honored on a memorial wall also by their loved ones. The park is very peaceful, and reflects the manner in which we honor our veterans. Our great nation says, “Thank you for your service.” We salute you.
With Vance Air Force Base in our backyard, it is easy for us to be reminded daily of the find job our military is doing now. Vance has produced many, many fine pilots over the years and many of them came back to Enid to raise their children and make Enid their forever home. There is a tranquility here that makes being in the service and returning, all worthwhile. In this town we see every day the way we are protected and feel that protection for the future.
It is normal that we would revere the “old” veterans who were in previous wars, but it is important to appreciate and revere our present military who are keeping the ranks in order to protect our country. We must never forget those who served our country but all those who are in harm’s way day and night with a watchful eye. We can sleep at night because we know they are awake and covering us with protection.
We can go about our business in peace because of the veterans who serve our country. Back in World War II, young men were drafted to serve their country, but now the brave men and women who serve signed up for the job. They knew what might happen, but they volunteered anyway. And their families were well aware of the possible casualties of war.
My heart goes out to the spouses and children who are left behind or moved all over the world to be a family. It is not an easy life for them. They have a special strength. Bless them all.
I have baked millions of dozens of cookies for the veterans I know and they were always so appreciative. Once I baked six dozen for our two young Marines so they could study all night before a test at Vance. By morning they were out of cookies and they passed their test in flying colors. Every thing we can do for our veterans is never enough. We owe our lives to them.
Whip up a batch of cookies or cinnamon rolls and give them to a veteran with sincere thanks. They deserve it, and it makes us feel better too. Safe and warm at home.
Comfort Cookies
Ingredints
1 cup sugar (brown or white)
2 sticks of real butter
1 cup flour
1 tsp. soda
2 cups oatmeal
1/2 cup chocolate or butterscotch chips
Directions
Mix until soft. Flatten small balls of dough on ungreased sheet. Bake in 350- degree oven for 15 minutes. God bless all the veterans who have served and those who now keep America safe.
Send your comments to: Peggy Goodrich, Food For Thought, P.O. Box 1192, Enid, OK 73702.
