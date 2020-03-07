Some of the basic household items people use every day are the leading causes of accidental poisonings. Laundry detergent, hand sanitizer and vitamins are three of the most common sources of poisoning, but there are other products in the home that also pose a danger.
National Poison Prevention Week, March 15-21, is a time to increase the level of awareness of potential household risks in an effort to keep people of all ages safe.
There are easy steps to take to help make your home safer for everyone, from infants to those age 99 and beyond.
First and foremost, put the American Association of Poison Control Centers telephone number by every household phone and plug it into your cell phone. The number is 800-222-1222. Next, take a look around your home. There are obvious products in your home that can cause accidental poisonings – oven cleaner, bug spray, cleaning products and laundry detergent, to name a few. One of the most popular places to store some of these is in the cabinet beneath the kitchen or bathroom sink. However, if these products are easy for you to get to when you’re ready to use them, they’re also ready for little hands who are exploring in the home.
But, keep in mind it is not just cleaning products and chemicals that are dangerous. There are products not so obvious, such a medication and even carbon monoxide, that are dangerous as well.
When it comes to household and lawn care chemicals, be sure to read the label before using any product that may be poisonous. Keep chemical products in their original containers so you always will have the list of ingredients. Never store chemicals in food containers such as cups, bottles or jars.
While one product is good, two must be better, right? Wrong. Never mix household cleaning products together. They can cause a chemical reaction that results in toxic gases.
When using chemicals, especially in smaller spaces, be sure to turn on a fan and open a window. Invest in a carbon monoxide detector for your home. They are relatively inexpensive and can save the lives of your family should you have a carbon monoxide leak. This gas is odorless and can be deadly.
While medications certainly have a useful purpose when used appropriately, they can pose a danger when misused. All medications should be kept out of reach of young children. Some pills are brightly colored and look like candy to children. It can be handy to keep them on the table, especially if you take medication with meals, but for safety’s sake, keep them stored away in a cabinet that is out of the reach of little hands.
As with chemicals in your home, store all medications in their original containers.
What should you do in the event of an accidental poisoning? First, remain calm. If the person has collapsed or is not breathing, call 911 immediately. If the victim is awake and alert, call the Poison Control Center at 800-222-1222. It is very helpful to have the victim’s age and weight, the container of the poison if available, the time of the poison exposure and the address where it occurred. Stay on the phone and follow the instructions from the 911 operator or the Poison Control Center.
Although Poison Prevention Week is a time to bring attention to the possibilities of poisonings in your home, precautions should be taken every day.
More than 2 million potential poison exposures are reported every year to the American Poison Control Centers, with more than 90% of those happening in the home. The majority of these occur with children 5 years old and younger.
