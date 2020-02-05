Mushroom and bacon Alfredo

Rich Alfredo sauce is taken to the next level with the addition of Oklahoma-produced mushrooms and bacon.
Ingredients
1 package Bar-S Bacon, cut into thin strips
1 box Della Terra Pasta Rigatoni Khorasan
1 tbsp. Hiland butter
1 cup J-M Cremini, quartered
1 tbsp. Shawnee Mills All Purpose Flour
2 tsp. fresh garlic, minced
1 tsp. sea salt
2 1/2 cups Hiland heavy cream
Freshly ground black pepper
1/2 cup grated parmigiano reggiano
1-2 egg yolks
Directions
Step 1
Cook the bacon to a golden brown. Pour off the excess fat and remove bacon from the pan, reserving it for later.
Step 2
Prepare the Della Terra pasta. (Be creative with your pasta choice; any of their pastas would work well with this recipe.)
Step 3
Using the same pan used to cook the bacon, add the butter and gently saute the mushrooms until slightly brown. Lower the heat and stir in the flour, mixing gently until it has absorbed most of the fat. If it is a little dry, add more butter.
Step 4
After 2 to 3 minutes, add the chopped garlic and stir for just a minute to release the aroma. Add the salt, cream and bacon, and gently mix until it comes to a gentle simmer. Let it bubble until it’s a nice sauce consistency, all the while stirring gently. Remove from heat and add pasta, folding in to coat.
Step 5
Serve and top with freshly cracked pepper and grated cheese. You may or may not want to top this with one or two egg yolks, which you can mix in, giving the sauce a traditional richness.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.