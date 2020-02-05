Mushroom and bacon Alfredo

Ada, OK (74820)

Today

A mix of wintry precipitation this morning. Then mainly snow showers this afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 90%..

Tonight

Snow showers this evening. Becoming partly cloudy later. Low 21F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%.