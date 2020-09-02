Molten chocolate peanut butter pudding cake

Ingredients
2 pkg. Shawnee Mills Brownie Mix
1/4 cup water
1/2 cup Garden Club creamy peanut butter
2 tbsp. Hiland Butter, melted
2 large eggs
1 cup semisweet chocolate chips
Topping:
1 cup water
3/4 cup light brown sugar
2 tbsp. unsweetened cocoa powder
Directions
Step 1
Spray the inside of two 6 count extra large muffin tins or eight 4” ramekins. Place ingredients for the topping
Step 2
1 cup water, brown sugar and cocoa powder
Step 3
In a small saucepan over medium heat, stir until the sugar dissolves, about 3 minutes. Set aside.
Step 4
Place the two brownie mixes, peanut butter, butter, eggs and 1/4 cup water in a large bowl, and stir until well combined. Fold in the chocolate chips. Spoon patter into prepared molds, and spread it evenly on the bottom. Note: Do not fill them over half way from the top.
Step 5
Spoon 3 tbsp. of the brown sugar topping over the batter in each mold. Place in 300º F oven for 20 min., use a spatula or spoon to spread any remaining liquid evenly over the pudding. Turn heat to 250º F and continue cooking for an additional 15 min.
