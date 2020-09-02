Molten chocolate peanut butter pudding cake

Ingredients

2 pkg. Shawnee Mills Brownie Mix

1/4 cup water

1/2 cup Garden Club creamy peanut butter

2 tbsp. Hiland Butter, melted

2 large eggs

1 cup semisweet chocolate chips 

Topping:

1 cup water

3/4 cup light brown sugar

2 tbsp. unsweetened cocoa powder

Directions

Step 1

Spray the inside of two 6 count extra large muffin tins or eight 4” ramekins. Place ingredients for the topping

Step 2

1 cup water, brown sugar and cocoa powder

Step 3

In a small saucepan over medium heat, stir until the sugar dissolves, about 3 minutes. Set aside.

Step 4

Place the two brownie mixes, peanut butter, butter, eggs and 1/4 cup water in a large bowl, and stir until well combined. Fold in the chocolate chips. Spoon patter into prepared molds, and spread it evenly on the bottom. Note: Do not fill them over half way from the top.

Step 5

Spoon 3 tbsp. of the brown sugar topping over the batter in each mold. Place in 300º F oven for 20 min., use a spatula or spoon to spread any remaining liquid evenly over the pudding. Turn heat to 250º F and continue cooking for an additional 15 min.

Tags

