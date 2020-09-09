MIO breakfast pizza

Ingredients
1 pkg. Shawnee Mills pizza crust mix
1 lb. JC Potter Lite Country Sausage
1 tsp. Head Country All-Purpose Championship seasoning
1 cup diced bell pepper1 cup frozen hash brown potatoes, thawed
4 eggs
1/4 cup Hiland or Braum’s milk
1/2 cup shredded cheddar cheese
1/2 cup shredded mozzarella cheese
4 slices Bar-S bacon, cooked and crumbled
Directions
Step 1
Prepare Shawnee Mills pizza crust according to package directions. Press dough into pizza pan, and set aside. Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
Step 2
In a large sauté pan, add JC Potter Lite Country Sausage, Head Country All-Purpose Championship Seasoning and bell peppers. Cook over medium heat, stirring until sausage is browned.
Step 3
In a medium bowl, whisk eggs with Hiland or Braum’s milk.
Step 4
Spread cooked sausage and bell peppers over pizza crust. Sprinkle with cheddar and mozzarella cheese. Carefully pour egg mixture over the sausage and cheese. Bake at 400 degrees for 20 to 25 minutes.
Step 5
Sprinkle with cooked and crumbled Bar-S bacon.
