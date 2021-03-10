Mini jam cheesecakes

A dollop of jewel-toned jam adds color and flavor to these little cheesecakes. These individual-sized desserts would be great for Easter and other spring celebrations.
Ingredients
4 tbsp Braum’s Unsalted Butter, melted
1 cup graham cracker crumbs
1 (8 oz) pkg cream cheese, softened
1/3 cup sugar
1 tsp Griffin’s vanilla
1 egg, lightly beaten
Garden Club jams:
Red Plum, Strawberry, Peach, Pineapple or any of your favorite flavors.
Direction
Step 1
Line a muffin tin with paper muffin liners. Spray lightly with nonstick cooking spray.
Step 2
In a small bowl, combine the butter and graham cracker crumbs. Press into the bottom of the muffin liners.
Step 3
In a medium bowl, beat the cream cheese, sugar and vanilla until smooth. Add the egg, beating on low speed until combined. Spoon mixture into the muffin cups.
Step 4
Bake at 350 degrees for about 12-15 minutes or until centers of cheesecakes are set. Cool for 10 minutes, then remove from pan and let cool completely. Refrigerate 1 hour or more. Top each cheesecake with ½ tsp. jam. A fresh fruit garnish make these a springtime favorite!
