Mini jam cheesecakes

A dollop of jewel-toned jam adds color and flavor to these little cheesecakes. These individual-sized desserts would be great for Easter and other spring celebrations.

Ingredients

4 tbsp Braum’s Unsalted Butter, melted

1 cup graham cracker crumbs

1 (8 oz) pkg cream cheese, softened

1/3 cup sugar

1 tsp Griffin’s vanilla

1 egg, lightly beaten

Garden Club jams: 

Red Plum, Strawberry, Peach, Pineapple or any of your favorite flavors.

Direction

Step 1

Line a muffin tin with paper muffin liners. Spray lightly with nonstick cooking spray.

Step 2

In a small bowl, combine the butter and graham cracker crumbs. Press into the bottom of the muffin liners.

Step 3

In a medium bowl, beat the cream cheese, sugar and vanilla until smooth. Add the egg, beating on low speed until combined. Spoon mixture into the muffin cups.

Step 4

Bake at 350 degrees for about 12-15 minutes or until centers of cheesecakes are set. Cool for 10 minutes, then remove from pan and let cool completely. Refrigerate 1 hour or more. Top each cheesecake with ½ tsp. jam. A fresh fruit garnish make these a springtime favorite!

