Mini barbecue pork tenderloin sandwiches

These mini sandwiches are perfect for entertaining. Serve them at your next spring get-together.

Ingredients

4 (6-oz.) pkg. Shawnee Mills Buttermilk Biscuit Mix

1 (2-lb.) pork tenderloin, cut lengthwise into 2 portions OR 2 (1-lb.) packages pork tenderloin

1 tbsp. Head Country All-Purpose Championship Seasoning

1/4 tsp. crushed red pepper flakes

1/2 tsp. ground black pepper

1/4 tsp. salt

1 cup Head Country Bar-B-Q Sauce

2 tbsp. canola oil

Coleslaw or pickled jalapenos, for garnish

Directions

Step 1

Prepare biscuits according to package directions. Let cool completely, then slice each biscuit in half.

Step 2

Set pork tenderloins on a cutting board. Combine Head Country seasoning, red pepper flakes, black pepper and salt. Rub onto all sides of the pork tenderloins.

Step 3

In a Dutch oven, heat canola oil to medium-high heat. Sear all sides of the tenderloins, cooking about 2 minutes per side.

Step 4

Remove from heat, and pour Head Country Bar-B-Q Sauce over tenderloins.

Step 5

Cover, and cook in a 350 degree oven for about 45 minutes, or until internal temperature reaches 145 degrees. Remove from oven, and let sit for 5 minutes before slicing. For easier slicing, let pork cool even further.

Step 6

Slice into ½-inch rounds. Place a slice or two of pork tenderloin onto each biscuit.

Step 7

Top with coleslaw, pickled jalapenos or any favorite condiment.

