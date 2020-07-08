Mini barbecue pork tenderloin sandwiches

These mini sandwiches are perfect for entertaining. Serve them at your next spring get-together.
Ingredients
4 (6-oz.) pkg. Shawnee Mills Buttermilk Biscuit Mix
1 (2-lb.) pork tenderloin, cut lengthwise into 2 portions OR 2 (1-lb.) packages pork tenderloin
1 tbsp. Head Country All-Purpose Championship Seasoning
1/4 tsp. crushed red pepper flakes
1/2 tsp. ground black pepper
1/4 tsp. salt
1 cup Head Country Bar-B-Q Sauce
2 tbsp. canola oil
Coleslaw or pickled jalapenos, for garnish
Directions
Step 1
Prepare biscuits according to package directions. Let cool completely, then slice each biscuit in half.
Step 2
Set pork tenderloins on a cutting board. Combine Head Country seasoning, red pepper flakes, black pepper and salt. Rub onto all sides of the pork tenderloins.
Step 3
In a Dutch oven, heat canola oil to medium-high heat. Sear all sides of the tenderloins, cooking about 2 minutes per side.
Step 4
Remove from heat, and pour Head Country Bar-B-Q Sauce over tenderloins.
Step 5
Cover, and cook in a 350 degree oven for about 45 minutes, or until internal temperature reaches 145 degrees. Remove from oven, and let sit for 5 minutes before slicing. For easier slicing, let pork cool even further.
Step 6
Slice into ½-inch rounds. Place a slice or two of pork tenderloin onto each biscuit.
Step 7
Top with coleslaw, pickled jalapenos or any favorite condiment.
