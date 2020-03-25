Mini barbecue meatball sliders

Ingredients
2 pounds ground beef
½ medium onion, chopped
1 cup bread crumbs
½ cup chopped fresh parsley
2 cloves garlic, chopped
1 tablespoon Head Country All-Purpose Championship Seasoning
2 eggs, beaten
Head Country Bar-B-Q Sauce, as needed
Sweet and Spicy Sauce (see below)
Small dinner rolls or Hawaiian sweet bread
Sweet and Spicy Sauce
1(18-ounce) jar Garden Club Plum Jam
1 (18-ounce) jar Head Country Bar-B-Q
Sauce
Combine Garden Club Plum Jam and Head Country Bar-B-Q Sauce in slow cooker. Add meatballs. Cook on low for 2 hours.
Directions
Step 1
Combine ground beef, onion, bread crumbs, parsley, garlic, Head Country seasoning and eggs, mixing well and incorporating. If mixture feels dry, add Head Country Bar-B-Q Sauce until it becomes easy to form meatballs.
Step 2
Form meatballs using a tablespoon, then roll the mixture between your hands to make a ball. Line on a cookie sheet until they are all rolled. Place meatballs in a hot sauté pan, cooking on medium-high heat until they’re browned. After 5 minutes, turn to brown both sides. Turn heat down to medium and cook until meatballs are cooked through. This will depend on the size of your pan and size of your meatballs. Check for doneness. Add sweet and Spicy Sauce
Step 3
To assemble sliders, add 1 or 2 meatballs to halved rolls. Top with coleslaw, Griffin’s Jalapeno Mustard or pickled jalapeno peppers.
Step 4
