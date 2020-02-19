Mini baked frittatas

These protein-packed mini egg cups are the perfect grab-and-go breakfast or lunch, since they can be made ahead and popped in the microwave to reheat.
Ingredients
1 tbsp. olive oil or vegetable oil
1 (8 oz.) package J-M mushrooms
1 cup Scissortail Farms spinach leaves, lightly packed
1/4 tsp. Daddy Hinkle’s Original Seasoning
8 eggs, lightly beaten
1/2 cup Dairy Pure whole milk
1/2 cup Bar-S chopped ham
4 oz. Lovera’s Caciocavera cheese, grated, may substitute mozzarella
Directions
Step 1
Preheat oven to 375 º. Spray six small glass Pyrex ramekins with nonstick cooking spray. Alternately, you can spray a muffin tin with nonstick cooking spray or line a muffin tin with paper liners.
Step 2
Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add mushrooms, cooking until softened and the mushrooms have released most of their liquid, about 5 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, remove mushrooms from skillet to a bowl, leaving any remaining oil and liquid in the skillet.
Step 3
Add spinach to the skillet and sauté until tender and wilted, about 10 minutes. Add a little extra olive oil, if needed while cooking.
Step 4
Add the spinach to the bowl with the mushrooms. Stir in Daddy Hinkle’s seasoning, eggs, milk, ham and cheese.
Step 5
Divide egg mixture evenly among ramekins or muffin tins. Bake until a toothpick inserted comes out clean, about 25 minutes.
Step 6
Cool slightly before removing from ramekins or muffin tins. Or, serve directly from the ramekin. Serve hot or at room temperature.
