Mini baked frittatas

Mini baked frittatas. These protein-packed mini egg cups are the perfect grab-and-go breakfast or lunch, since they can be made ahead and popped in the microwave to reheat.

 MIO Coalition

These protein-packed mini egg cups are the perfect grab-and-go breakfast or lunch, since they can be made ahead and popped in the microwave to reheat.

Ingredients

1 tbsp. olive oil or vegetable oil

1 (8 oz.) package J-M mushrooms

1 cup Scissortail Farms spinach leaves, lightly packed

1/4 tsp. Daddy Hinkle’s Original Seasoning

8 eggs, lightly beaten

1/2 cup Dairy Pure whole milk

1/2 cup Bar-S chopped ham

4 oz. Lovera’s Caciocavera cheese, grated, may substitute mozzarella

Directions

Step 1

Preheat oven to 375 º. Spray six small glass Pyrex ramekins with nonstick cooking spray. Alternately, you can spray a muffin tin with nonstick cooking spray or line a muffin tin with paper liners.

Step 2

Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add mushrooms, cooking until softened and the mushrooms have released most of their liquid, about 5 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, remove mushrooms from skillet to a bowl, leaving any remaining oil and liquid in the skillet.

Step 3

Add spinach to the skillet and sauté until tender and wilted, about 10 minutes. Add a little extra olive oil, if needed while cooking.

Step 4

Add the spinach to the bowl with the mushrooms. Stir in Daddy Hinkle’s seasoning, eggs, milk, ham and cheese.

Step 5

Divide egg mixture evenly among ramekins or muffin tins. Bake until a toothpick inserted comes out clean, about 25 minutes.

Step 6

Cool slightly before removing from ramekins or muffin tins. Or, serve directly from the ramekin. Serve hot or at room temperature.

Tags

Recommended for you