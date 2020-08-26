Mini apple cider bundt cakes with buttermilk glaze

These beautiful little cakes make perfect gifts for friends and neighbors for the holidays.
Ingredients
1 1/2 cups Braum’s Unsalted Butter, Softened
3 cups sugar
6 lg. Eggs
3 cups Shawnee Mills All-Purpose Flour
1 tsp. Apple pie spice
1/2 tsp. Baking Powder
1/4 tsp. Salt
1 cup Apple Cider
1/4 cup Southern Okie Gourmet Apple Spread
1 tsp. Griffin’s Vanilla
1 cup Sugar
1 tsp. Southern Okie Gourmet Apple Spread
1 1/2 tsp. Baking Soda
1/2 cup Braum’s Buttermilk
1/2 cup Braum’s Unsalted Butter
1 Tbs light corn syrup
1 tsp. Griffin’s Vanilla
Directions
Step 1
Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Beat butter at medium speed with a mixer until creamy; gradually add sugar, beating until light and fluffy. Add eggs, 1 at a time, beating just until blended after each addition.
Step 2
Stir together flour, apple pie spice, baking powder and salt. Add flour mixture to butter mixture, alternating with apple cider and mixing on low speed after each addition. Stir in apple spread and vanilla.
Step 3
Butter or spray a 12-cup mini Bundt pan with nonstick cooking spray. Pour batter into mold. Recipe makes 24 mini Bundt cakes, so you will make one batch, cool the pan and repeat. Bake 20 minutes or until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool in pan on wire rack 10 minutes, then remove from pan to rack, and cool completely. Drizzle Buttermilk Glaze on cooled cakes. Buttermilk Glaze Instructions
Step 4
In a heavy saucepan over medium-high heat, add sugar, apple spread, baking soda, buttermilk, butter and corn syrup, stirring and bringing to a boil. Remove from heat, and stir in vanilla.
