Milo's sweet tea wings

Make the best marinade ever using Milo’s Famous Sweet Tea. The sweet tea you love to drink gives a delicious flavor to chicken wings in this great recipe. The sweetness of the tea combines with spices to create a spicy-sweet mixture for baked chicken wings. Next time you pick up Milo’s Tea, pick up an extra bottle to use in this fun and different recipe.
Ingredients
2 1/2 cups Milos Famous Sweet Tea
2 1/2 tsp. garlic salt, divided
2 1/2 lbs. chicken wings
1 1/2 to 2 tsp. cayenne pepper
2 tsp. garlic powder
2 tsp. chili powder
2 tsp. paprika
2 tsp. lemon pepper
1 tbsp. brown sugar
2 tbsp. baking powder
STEP 1
In a medium bowl, whisk together Milo’s Famous Sweet Tea and 2 tsp. garlic salt; set aside. Place chicken wings in a large shallow dish. Pour Milo’s marinade mixture over chicken; cover and refrigerate for 4 - 8 hours.
STEP 2
Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil and lightly coat with cooking spray.
STEP 3
In a bowl, combine cayenne, garlic powder, chili powder, paprika, lemon pepper, brown sugar, baking powder and remaining 1⁄2 tsp. garlic salt. Sprinkle spice mixture over chicken and toss until evenly coated.
STEP 4
Arrange wings on the baking sheet. Bake 25 to 40 minutes, turning halfway through, until skin is browned and tips are crispy. Serve warm.
