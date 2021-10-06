Milo's sweet tea wings

MIO CoalitionMilo’s sweet tea wings.

Make the best marinade ever using Milo’s Famous Sweet Tea. The sweet tea you love to drink gives a delicious flavor to chicken wings in this great recipe. The sweetness of the tea combines with spices to create a spicy-sweet mixture for baked chicken wings. Next time you pick up Milo’s Tea, pick up an extra bottle to use in this fun and different recipe.

Ingredients

2 1/2 cups Milos Famous Sweet Tea

2 1/2 tsp. garlic salt, divided

2 1/2 lbs. chicken wings

1 1/2 to 2 tsp. cayenne pepper

2 tsp. garlic powder

2 tsp. chili powder

2 tsp. paprika

2 tsp. lemon pepper

1 tbsp. brown sugar

2 tbsp. baking powder

STEP 1

In a medium bowl, whisk together Milo’s Famous Sweet Tea and 2 tsp. garlic salt; set aside. Place chicken wings in a large shallow dish. Pour Milo’s marinade mixture over chicken; cover and refrigerate for 4 - 8 hours.

STEP 2

Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil and lightly coat with cooking spray.

STEP 3

In a bowl, combine cayenne, garlic powder, chili powder, paprika, lemon pepper, brown sugar, baking powder and remaining 1⁄2 tsp. garlic salt. Sprinkle spice mixture over chicken and toss until evenly coated.

STEP 4

Arrange wings on the baking sheet. Bake 25 to 40 minutes, turning halfway through, until skin is browned and tips are crispy. Serve warm.

Trending Video

Recommended for you