Mexican cheese ball

A cheese ball is one of the most classic holiday appetizers. And who doesn’t love an appetizer that comes together in less than 10 minutes? Put these together ahead of time, and pull them out when your guests arrive.
Ingredients
2 packages Hiland cream cheese, softened
8 ounces sharp cheddar cheese, finely grated
1 cup Ace in the Bowl Salsa
1 tablespoon bread crumbs
1 cup Choctaw Farms Pecans, chopped
Directions
Step 1
Combine the cream cheese, cheddar cheese, salsa and bread crumbs. Mix, using a heavy spoon, until fully incorporated. Spoon onto a large piece of plastic wrap, pulling around the cheese mixture to form a ball. Refrigerate for a minimum of 2 hours.
Step 2
Remove from plastic wrap and coat by rolling the cheese ball in the chopped pecans.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.