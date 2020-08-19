Medieval lit for book clubs

They say hope springs eternal, and at no time was that hope prized more than during the Middle Ages, a period of plagues, wars, and tempestuous politics. Book clubs looking for something to contrast the medieval with the contemporary can pair Elizabeth George’s new release, ‘The Punishment She Deserves” (Penguin, 2018) with the classic Ken Follett Kingsbridge trilogy, “Pillars of the Earth,” “World Without End,” and “A Column of Fire.” With all four novels ranging between 700 and 900 pages each, there is plenty of reading here to keep club members busy.
Elizabeth George is a prolific American author whose thrillers set in England have been so authentic as to have been televised by the BBC. In “The Punishment She Deserves,” the crime team of Havers and Lynley work to investigate the death of a well-respected deacon in the historic medieval town of Ludlow. Most of the modern-day residents are retirees set in their ways or students at West Mercia College who drink and carouse like those in a medieval tavern. Suspecting more than just suicide, Detective Sergeant Havers delves into the secrets of the town’s inhabitants and finds they all have something to hide. This is the 20th novel in the detective series.
In Follett’s Kingsbridge saga, readers are transported back to England of the Middle Ages with all its grime and glory. “Pillars of the Earth” begins the trilogy with Philip, prior of Kingsbridge who dreams of building the greatest Gothic cathedral the world has known, and Tom, the mason and architect who can bring it to fruition. The tribulations of Lady Aliena add depth to the novel. Although there were no women’s rights or hope for equality at that time, integrity, justice and compassion were valued concepts. While reading even one of the series is a daunting task, it is worth every word. For those who like their novels in video game form, you can download the latest release of Pillars of the Earth from PlayStation, Steam or Xbox in May 2018.
Book clubs could experiment with medieval foods such as horsebread or opt for something more upper crust. Try poppy seed chicken casserole fit for a lady. Poppy seeds (papaver somniferum) were used in medieval cooking and were said to be sleep inducing. Today they are favored in tearoom casseroles, sweet breads, and salad dressings.
Poppy seed chicken casserole
Ingredients
4 cups shredded, cooked boneless chicken breast
1 can cream of chicken soup
1 8-oz. container sour cream
2 tbsp. poppy seeds
1/4 cup toasted almonds
1 sleeve crushed Club or Ritz crackers
1 stick butter
3 cups cooked rice (see note)
1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
Directions
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Toast almonds in a dab of butter in a small skillet or microwave. In a large bowl combine chicken, soup, sour cream, almonds, poppy seeds, cracker crumbs, and butter. Place rice in bottom of 9x13-inch casserole. (Note on rice, for variety, you can also use Uncle Ben’s long grain and wild rice or you can leave out the rice completely.) Top with cheese. Bake until bubbly, about 35-45 minutes. Serve with a side salad of your choice.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.