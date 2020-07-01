If you love a savory, meaty grilled mushrooms, this recipe is for you.
Ingredients
1 lb J-M Farms Cremini Mushrooms
4tbsp.Hiland Butter
1tbsp.Daddy Hinkle’s Instant Meat Marinade (wet)
2tbsp.Daddy Hinkle’s Instant Meat Marinade (dry)
2tbsp.chopped fresh parsley
Directions
Step 1
Clean and dry mushrooms. Thread on metal or wooden skewers.
Step 2
Melt butter, then stir in Daddy Hinkle’s wet marinade. Brush butter mixture over mushrooms. Sprinkle with Daddy Hinkle’s dry marinade.
Step 3
Grill on an outdoor grill over medium-high heat about 10 minutes, turning a few times to cook evenly. you may also cook these mushrooms on an indoor grill pan over medium-high heat for about 10 to 12 minutes.
Step 4
Sprinkle cooked mushrooms with parsley.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.