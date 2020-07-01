Meaty grilled mushrooms

MIO CoalitionMeaty grilled mushrooms. If you love a savory, meaty grilled mushrooms, this recipe is for you.

Ingredients

1 lb J-M Farms Cremini Mushrooms

4tbsp.Hiland Butter

1tbsp.Daddy Hinkle’s Instant Meat Marinade (wet)

2tbsp.Daddy Hinkle’s Instant Meat Marinade (dry)

2tbsp.chopped fresh parsley

Directions

Step 1

Clean and dry mushrooms. Thread on metal or wooden skewers.

Step 2

Melt butter, then stir in Daddy Hinkle’s wet marinade. Brush butter mixture over mushrooms. Sprinkle with Daddy Hinkle’s dry marinade.

Step 3

Grill on an outdoor grill over medium-high heat about 10 minutes, turning a few times to cook evenly. you may also cook these mushrooms on an indoor grill pan over medium-high heat for about 10 to 12 minutes.

Step 4

Sprinkle cooked mushrooms with parsley.

