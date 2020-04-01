Meatball subs with 5-minute marinara

Meatball subs with 5-minute marinara.

 
Ingredients

1 pkg. Fast Fixin Italian-style meatballs

2 French loaves, cut into thirds

9 slices mozzarella cheese

2 tbsp. Hiland butter, melted

1 cup fresh basil leaves

2 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil

4 cloves garlic, crushed

1/4 tsp. crushed red pepper flakes

2 tbsp. chopped fresh parsley

1 tsp. dried Italian seasoning

1 28-oz. can crushed tomatoes

1/2 cup Suan’s Scotch Bonnet sweet tomato jam

Directions

Step 1

In a sauté pan, warm garlic in olive oil over medium heat. Add red pepper flakes, parsley, Italian seasoning, crushed tomatoes and tomato jam. Bring to a simmer, and cook for 5 minutes.

Step 2

Add the meatballs to marinara sauce. Bring back to simmer and let warm through, about 10 minutes.

Step 3

To assemble sandwiches, slice French rolls. Place 7-8 meatballs and some sauce on each roll bottom. Place 1 ½ slices of mozzarella cheese over each sandwich. Place French roll tops on each sandwich. Brush tops with melted butter. Bake in a 350-degree oven for 10 minutes or until cheese is melted and bread is lightly golden.

Step 4

Let cool slightly, then and add fresh basil leaves to each sandwich. Serve warm.

