Meatball subs with 5-minute marinara.

Ingredients
1 pkg. Fast Fixin Italian-style meatballs
2 French loaves, cut into thirds
9 slices mozzarella cheese
2 tbsp. Hiland butter, melted
1 cup fresh basil leaves
2 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil
4 cloves garlic, crushed
1/4 tsp. crushed red pepper flakes
2 tbsp. chopped fresh parsley
1 tsp. dried Italian seasoning
1 28-oz. can crushed tomatoes
1/2 cup Suan’s Scotch Bonnet sweet tomato jam
Directions
Step 1
In a sauté pan, warm garlic in olive oil over medium heat. Add red pepper flakes, parsley, Italian seasoning, crushed tomatoes and tomato jam. Bring to a simmer, and cook for 5 minutes.
Step 2
Add the meatballs to marinara sauce. Bring back to simmer and let warm through, about 10 minutes.
Step 3
To assemble sandwiches, slice French rolls. Place 7-8 meatballs and some sauce on each roll bottom. Place 1 ½ slices of mozzarella cheese over each sandwich. Place French roll tops on each sandwich. Brush tops with melted butter. Bake in a 350-degree oven for 10 minutes or until cheese is melted and bread is lightly golden.
Step 4
Let cool slightly, then and add fresh basil leaves to each sandwich. Serve warm.
