Meatball soup.

Ingredients
1 dozen meatballs from 1 bag Fast Fixin Italian Style Meatballs
8-ounce package J-M sliced mushrooms
1 cup fresh green beans, cut into 1-inch pieces
2 carrots, sliced
6 small red potatoes, chopped
1 medium zucchini, sliced
1 yellow onion, chopped
4 cloves garlic, chopped
1 28-oz. can diced tomatoes
1 can kidney beans, rinsed and drained
1/2 pound Bar-S Fully Cooked Bacon, warmed and crumbled
1 tsp. salt
1 tsp. freshly ground black pepper
1/2 tsp. Head Country All-Purpose Championship Seasoning
3 cups chicken broth
3 cups water
1/4 cup chopped fresh parsley
Grated Parmesan cheese
Directions
Step 1
Combine all ingredients, except fresh parsley and Parmesan cheese, in slow cooker.
Step 2
Cook on low for 8 hours. Season with salt and pepper.
Step 3
Garnish each bowl with parsley and Parmesan cheese.
