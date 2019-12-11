Meatball soup

Meatball soup.

 
Ingredients

1 dozen meatballs from  1 bag Fast Fixin Italian Style Meatballs

8-ounce package J-M sliced mushrooms

1 cup fresh green beans, cut into 1-inch pieces

2 carrots, sliced

6 small red potatoes, chopped

1 medium zucchini, sliced

1 yellow onion, chopped

4 cloves garlic, chopped

1 28-oz. can diced tomatoes

1 can kidney beans, rinsed and drained

1/2 pound Bar-S Fully Cooked Bacon, warmed and crumbled

1 tsp. salt

1 tsp. freshly ground black pepper

1/2 tsp. Head Country All-Purpose Championship Seasoning

3 cups chicken broth

3 cups water

1/4 cup chopped fresh parsley

Grated Parmesan cheese

Directions

Step 1

Combine all ingredients, except fresh parsley and Parmesan cheese, in slow cooker.

Step 2

Cook on low for 8 hours. Season with salt and pepper.

Step 3

Garnish each bowl with parsley and Parmesan cheese.

