Meat lovers baked beans

Meat lovers baked beans.

Our Meat Lovers Baked Beans are easy to make. After sauteing a few ingredients, like smoky Bar-S Bacon and Greer’s Ranch House Sausage, the ingredients are simply mixed together right in a large casserole dish, and then baked until bubbly and warm. These baked beans are the best of both worlds - sweet and savory. And the recipe feeds a crowd, making it great for a party.

Ingredients

1/2 lb. Bar-S Bacon

1/2 small white onion, finely diced

1/2 small green bell pepper, finely diced 

1/2 lb. Greer’s Ranch House Sausage 

1/2 lb. ground beef

4 (15-oz.) cans pork and beans

1/2 bottle Sweet Spirit Foods BBQ Sauce 

1/4 cup brown sugar

1/4 cup granulated sugar

1/2 tbsp. Griffin’s Mustard

1/2 tbsp. Daddy Hinkle’s seasoning

Directions

Step 1

Cook bacon. Crumble and set aside.

Step 2

Saute the onions, peppers, sausage and ground beef until evenly browned. Drain the fat from the meat.

Step 3

Using a large casserole dish, pour in the pork-in beans, barbecue sauce, white and brown sugar, mustard and seasoning.

Step 4

Add cooked sausage mixture. Gently fold and incorporate the ingredients.

Step 5

Bake in a preheated 350-degree oven, uncovered, for 40 minutes.

Tags

