Our Meat Lovers Baked Beans are easy to make. After sauteing a few ingredients, like smoky Bar-S Bacon and Greer’s Ranch House Sausage, the ingredients are simply mixed together right in a large casserole dish, and then baked until bubbly and warm. These baked beans are the best of both worlds - sweet and savory. And the recipe feeds a crowd, making it great for a party.
Ingredients
1/2 lb. Bar-S Bacon
1/2 small white onion, finely diced
1/2 small green bell pepper, finely diced
1/2 lb. Greer’s Ranch House Sausage
1/2 lb. ground beef
4 (15-oz.) cans pork and beans
1/2 bottle Sweet Spirit Foods BBQ Sauce
1/4 cup brown sugar
1/4 cup granulated sugar
1/2 tbsp. Griffin’s Mustard
1/2 tbsp. Daddy Hinkle’s seasoning
Directions
Step 1
Cook bacon. Crumble and set aside.
Step 2
Saute the onions, peppers, sausage and ground beef until evenly browned. Drain the fat from the meat.
Step 3
Using a large casserole dish, pour in the pork-in beans, barbecue sauce, white and brown sugar, mustard and seasoning.
Step 4
Add cooked sausage mixture. Gently fold and incorporate the ingredients.
Step 5
Bake in a preheated 350-degree oven, uncovered, for 40 minutes.
