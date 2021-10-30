Master Gardener 2022

Do you have an interest in horticulture and gardening?
Would you enjoy volunteering and sharing research-based information with the public?
Do you have an interest in community service?
Are you interested in learning the latest OSU horticulture research results, techniques and practices?
Do you enjoy fellowship with other gardeners and horticulturists?
We’re excited to say that we are planning on starting a Master Gardener program at the Pontotoc County OSU Extension office! What is a Master Gardener? Master Gardener program is an extensive 10-week course training through Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service. Students will learn from OSU specialists, Extension staff, and local experts. Once you successfully complete the training program and pass the final exam, you will begin a volunteer internship. Certified Master Gardener trainees agree to donate between 40 hours of volunteer time to the Horticulture program.
The program offers a minimum of 45 hours of instruction that covers topics including lawns; ornamental trees and shrubs; insect, disease and weed management; soils and plant nutrition; vegetable gardening; home fruit production; garden flowers; and water conservation.
Individuals with an interest in both gardening and volunteer service are potential candidates for the program. No previous formal training is necessary. You will become knowledgeable about a wide array of gardening subjects.
The practical training is designed to:
increase your confidence and horticultural skills.
enable you to help the public with questions and problems involved with gardening.
help you contribute to your community.
give the pleasure and reward of working with others who share your interests.
Course Dates: Every Wednesday, January 5th – March 23rd .
Time: Class Hours are 1:00pm – 5:30pm with short breaks every hour.
Cost: The registration fee is $90.00 nonrefundable, to cover material cost. The first payment of $45.00, is due at registration. The remainder will be due on the first day of class. Cash or Check, we do not take cards.
Enrollment will be open November 1st – December 15th. We need 10 minimum enrollments to have the class. Maximum of 20.
For more information, you can contact your Ag Educator, Erin Hubbard, at the Pontotoc County Extension Office: (580) 332-2153
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.