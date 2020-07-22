Maple-pecan salad with plum vinaigrette

Ingredients

4 cups salad greens

1/2 cup goat cheese crumbles

1 cup pecan halves

1/4 cup Griffin’s Original Syrup Plum Vinaigrette

1/4 cup Garden Club Red Plum Jam

1/4 cup balsamic vinegar

2/3 cup olive oil

Salt and pepper, to taste

Directions

Step 1

Wash salad greens, and place in a large bowl. Top with goat cheese crumbles.

Step 2

In a small sauté pan over medium-high heat, cook pecans with Griffin’s syrup until pecans are slightly toasted, about 5 minutes. Let pecans cool before adding to salad greens.

Step 3

Top salad with Plum Vinaigrette. Plum Vinaigrette

Step 4

Combine jam and balsamic vinegar, whisking vigorously. Add a tsp. of hot water to help dissolve the jam, if necessary. Continue to whisk while slowly adding the olive oil. Season with salt and pepper.

Tags

