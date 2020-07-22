Maple-pecan salad with plum vinaigrette.

Ingredients
4 cups salad greens
1/2 cup goat cheese crumbles
1 cup pecan halves
1/4 cup Griffin’s Original Syrup Plum Vinaigrette
1/4 cup Garden Club Red Plum Jam
1/4 cup balsamic vinegar
2/3 cup olive oil
Salt and pepper, to taste
Directions
Step 1
Wash salad greens, and place in a large bowl. Top with goat cheese crumbles.
Step 2
In a small sauté pan over medium-high heat, cook pecans with Griffin’s syrup until pecans are slightly toasted, about 5 minutes. Let pecans cool before adding to salad greens.
Step 3
Top salad with Plum Vinaigrette. Plum Vinaigrette
Step 4
Combine jam and balsamic vinegar, whisking vigorously. Add a tsp. of hot water to help dissolve the jam, if necessary. Continue to whisk while slowly adding the olive oil. Season with salt and pepper.
