Mandy’s awesome strawberry cheesecake.

Ingredients

12 each prepared graham cracker mini pie shell

1 (8-oz) cream cheese, softened

1 (8-oz) Hiland sour cream

3/4 cup sugar

1 tbsp. Griffin’s vanilla extract

1 cup Hiland Whipping Cream

1 tbsp. granulated sugar

2 cups sliced strawberries

1 cup Garden Club strawberry jam, melted

Directions

Step 1

In a medium mixing bowl, cream together cream cheese and sour cream with an electric mixer on medium. Mix in sugar and vanilla extract.

Step 2

Whip Hiland Cream to medium peak and add tablespoon of granulated sugar and continue whipping till firm peak.

Step 3

Gently Fold in Whipped Cream. Pour into mini pie shells and refrigerate. In a medium bowl, combine strawberries and jam. Spoon over pies. Refrigerate.

