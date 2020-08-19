Mandy’s awesome strawberry cheesecake.

Ingredients
12 each prepared graham cracker mini pie shell
1 (8-oz) cream cheese, softened
1 (8-oz) Hiland sour cream
3/4 cup sugar
1 tbsp. Griffin’s vanilla extract
1 cup Hiland Whipping Cream
1 tbsp. granulated sugar
2 cups sliced strawberries
1 cup Garden Club strawberry jam, melted
Directions
Step 1
In a medium mixing bowl, cream together cream cheese and sour cream with an electric mixer on medium. Mix in sugar and vanilla extract.
Step 2
Whip Hiland Cream to medium peak and add tablespoon of granulated sugar and continue whipping till firm peak.
Step 3
Gently Fold in Whipped Cream. Pour into mini pie shells and refrigerate. In a medium bowl, combine strawberries and jam. Spoon over pies. Refrigerate.
