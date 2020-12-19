Anyone trying to follow a healthy lifestyle knows it is tough enough to stay on track on a regular day or week. It only becomes harder during the gauntlet of holiday gatherings.
The good news is no one has to give up their healthy goals or give in to temptation. By following a few common sense strategies, it is possible to make it through the season with pants that still fit perfectly and button easily.
One, two or even three big meals aren’t going to lead to a substantial weight gain. Your goal should be to consistently make positive choices throughout the season.
Successfully managing parties and big family meals during the holidays actually starts well before you arrive at the festivities.
In between gatherings, sticking to normal eating routines and physical activity levels will go a long way toward helping you stay on track. On the day of the event, be sure to eat a sensible meal or snack.
You want to avoid starving yourself because that could lead to overeating later. Eating breakfast is especially important as research indicates people who do so tend to consume fewer calories throughout the rest of the day.
At a holiday gathering, take some time to mingle with others before heading for the food.
If the meal is being served buffet-style, check out all the options first before beginning to fill a plate.
Start with salad, if it’s offered, and use a vinaigrette rather than a creamy dressing, then go for the grilled, steamed and broiled options, if possible. Select foods you like and pass up dishes you don’t like as much.
Choose water or unsweetened ice tea rather than a sugary beverage such as soda to save additional calories.
Eat slowly and savor your food. Pay attention to your hunger cues. When you feel you’ve had enough, stop eating. Wait about 10 minutes if you’re thinking about getting a second helping.
Finally, if there is an opportunity to get in some physical activity after the meal, take it.
Going on a walk or organizing a basketball game, for instance, not only gets you active, but also is a chance to continue spending time with family and friends.
