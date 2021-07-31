Selecting an insecticide for controlling late-season insects in any crop out right now isn’t always easy or cheap.
Broad spectrum insecticides, like synthetic pyrethroids or chlorpyrifos, can result in more issues after application. These products still can provide good control, but also will remove beneficials that could be keeping aphid populations down.
Other criteria when selecting a product would be residual control. Products that contain chlorantraniliprole can give a few weeks of control, which could offer enough protection to finish out the crop. It also could be just as economical compared to multiple applications of cheaper products.
There have been multiple caterpillars found in soybean fields. Loopers, clover worms and corn earworms generally feed on foliage and are referred to as defoliators. Some pests like corn earworm also can feed on pods. Treatment thresholds vary depending on crop stage and are based on percent damage to the crop. Late planted and double crop fields will be at a higher risk.
A lower threshold of 15-20% defoliation is used when the crop is in bloom to pod fill. As the crop matures, a higher threshold of 35-40% defoliation is used when the crop is at or past full pod fill. Percent defoliation is subjective, but often over estimated as it looks worse than it actually is. Check leaves throughout the plant to reach an average estimate how much of each leaf has been consumed. The treatment for corn earworm is 2 per row foot mainly due to pod feeding potential.
Selection of insecticides can depend on the predominant species of caterpillar present in the field. Soybean loopers often are resistant to pyrethroid insecticides so there are more limited choices for control. Newer biological insecticides can provide control on soybean loopers, but the virus will not control green clover worm. Pest identification is very important. Soybean loopers will have 12 total legs, green cloverworm 14 and corn earworm 16. Consult CR-7167 for soybean insect control options, as these will provide more information on products, thresholds and rates. Always read and follow the label provided with the product you use.
So far, I haven’t seen any sugarcane aphids in sorghum fields, but it is recommended for producers to inspect fields weekly. Once aphids are detected, increase sampling to two times a week. OSU recommends treating once 30% of plants are infested with 50 or more aphids per plant. Spray coverage and canopy penetration also is critical for adequate control to limit the likelihood of a second application.
Scouting for sorghum headworms (either corn earworm or fall armyworm) needs to happen every 3-5 days from full panicle emergence until hard dough stage. There were promising reports of a new biological insecticide product, Heligen, in the region last year. When applied early when larvae are small, up to the third instar, good control was observed. Larvae can take up to 8 days to die, but feeding will be greatly reduced. The virus will continue to infect and control later populations and seems to be providing about a month of residual control. Heligen will only infect corn earworm.
Consult EPP-7087 for sampling procedures for sorghum headworms. Both Prevathon and Blackhawk insecticides contain chlorantraniliprole and are good options for control that won’t flare aphids. For early planted sorghum where sugarcane aphids are less of a risk, there are other Group 3A pyrethroids insecticide options.
As always, be sure to visit the OSU Extension office in your county to find out more information.
Bushong is Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service northwest area agronomy specialist.
