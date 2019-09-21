With children in the house, parents may feel like those kids are bottomless pits. Growing kids need snacks to help them get the nutrients necessary in order to grow and maintain a healthy weight.
While the easiest thing may seem to just have a big bag of potato chips at the ready, it is important to provide healthy alternatives.
Remember, a snack is just enough food to satisfy a child’s hunger. It isn’t an additional meal. Preparing small, single-serve snacks will help keep the portions under control. In addition, older kids can prepare their own snacks if you keep the kitchen stocked with healthy choices. Talking to your children about their food choices can help them understand how much is enough. Pre-portioning your snacks will help control serving sizes.
In order to make the most of snack time, set aside a bit of time to be prepared. This will help keep you from reaching for that quick bag of chips or package of cookies. Over the weekend, prepare snacks for the week. Cut up fruits and vegetables and store them in snack-size zipper bags. Serve the veggies with dips such as hummus or low-fat dressing. Fruits are great on their own, or dipped in low-fat or fat-free vanilla yogurt. Another option is to top half an English muffin with spaghetti sauce, top with chopped vegetables and low-fat mozzarella cheese and pop it in the microwave or toaster oven.
If you need a crunchy snack that is both sweet and savory, mix together unsalted nuts, popcorn, dried fruit and shredded coconut for a tasty trail mix. Store individual servings in snack-size zipper bags.
If your kids need to increase their protein intake a bit, offer low-sodium deli meats or unsalted nuts. Boiled eggs are another great option.
Fresh, frozen, dried or canned fruits are a great grab-and-go option. A banana or an apple is a quick snack for those families who may be out the door to music lessons or sports practice. Make a fruit parfait with frozen or fresh fruit layered with yogurt.
Read the Nutrition Facts label on all of the foods you purchase, not just snack foods. Labeling can sometimes be tricky because manufacturers want you to believe some foods are healthier than they really are. Cereal boxes often feature the words 100% whole grain or added protein, but be sure to check the sugar content. Also, avoid refined-grain products such as snack bars and snack cakes.
Single-serve containers of low-fat or fat-free yogurt, or individually wrapped string cheese can be just enough to tide over a hungry child who has had a long day at school. Tubes of yogurt can be frozen and eaten like a popsicle.
Just as well-rounded, nutritious meals are important, the same holds true for snack time. Planning ahead and a little bit of prep work will help ensure you have healthy snacks to offer your kids.
