What does summer taste like?
For some it’s a garden-fresh ripe tomato, sliced into a salad. Or maybe it’s an ice-cold soda float. We’ve got recipes for both, plus a refreshingly cool icebox cake. You don’t want to miss out on some of the best flavors of summer using Made in Oklahoma Coalition products.
Our Fresh Tomato Salad uses the simplest ingredients to create big flavors. Ripe tomatoes, chopped chives and basil from Scissortail Farms, plus Diane’s Legendary Italian Salad Dressing make a pretty presentation. Adding Roark Acres Honey gives the salad a touch of sweetness that everyone will love. Roark Acres Okie Honey, produced in Jenks, is a naturally sweet, pure raw honey. The traditional honey is perfect just as it is, but for something different, try Roark Acres creamed honey, which comes in flavors including blackberry, cinnamon, jalapeno and peanut butter.
There’s nothing like a root beer float. Rich ice cream blended with a fizzy root beer or soda is just what you want on a hot summer day. We love a soda float made with OKC Soda Co. soda, which comes in sweet, delicious flavors including root beer, strawberry, orange and cherry.
A fun summer idea is to set up an ice cream soda station for family or friends. Scoop the ice cream into frosty mugs and then let everyone choose their favorite soda to pour over the top. A garnish of Hiland whipped cream and fresh fruit is the cherry on top.
Another cool and refreshing dessert is our Blackberry and Lemon Mango Icebox Cake. The old-fashioned icebox cake is given an update with delicious ingredients, including Suan’s Mango Lemon Fruit Butter. This sweet spread has just a hint of heat to add some sophistication to this cake, which is topped with fresh berries and ground Miller Pecan Co. pecans.
Enjoy the best flavors of summer using Made in Oklahoma Coalition products and garden-fresh fruits and vegetables. Made in Oklahoma companies are here for you this summer, providing food for nutrition and comfort. Buy local and eat local. It’s good for you and good for Oklahoma!
Fresh Tomato Salad
Serves: 8-10
Description: A simple tomato salad, with herbs and a little sweetness is just what you want on a hot summer day.
Ingredients:
6-8 ripe tomatoes
1/4 cup Scissortail Farms chopped chives
1/4 cup Scissortail Farms basil leaves, chopped finely
1 cup Diane’s Legendary Italian Salad Dressing
1 1/2 tbsp. Roark Acres Okie Honey
Directions:
1. Dice the tomatoes into large chunks or slices.
2. In a small mixing bowl add the chopped basil, chopped chives, Diane’s dressing and honey, mix thoroughly so the honey is fully incorporated. Add this mixture to the tomatoes and toss.
Note: This salad is best served at room temperature as soon as it is prepared, otherwise refrigerate.
Old Time OKC Soda Floats
Serves: Makes 6 large floats
Description: A soda float is the best of both worlds – fizzy and creamy. These sweet drinks are a perfect summer treat.
Ingredients:
1 carton Hiland Vanilla Ice Cream
6 cans OKC Soda Co. soda (flavors include root beer, orange, strawberry and cherry)
Hiland aerosol whipped cream
Fresh fruit for garnish
Directions:
1. Dish generous portions of ice cream into 6 large chilled mugs or glasses. Pour a can of soda over the top of each mug, allowing it to settle a little and fill. Top with whipped topping and garnish with fruit.
Blackberry and Lemon Mango Icebox Cake
Serves: 8 to 12
Description: This cake is perfect for summer. It stays cool in the refrigerator until just before serving.
Ingredients:
2 cups vanilla wafer cookies
4 tbsp. Hiland butter
1 1/2 cups Hiland whipping cream
1 pkg. Hiland cream cheese, softened
1 Suan’s Mango Lemon Fruit Butter
16 oz. fresh blackberries
4 oz. fresh blueberries
4 oz. fresh raspberries
Directions:
1. Pulverize the vanilla wafers in the food processor until the crumbs are fine in texture. Begin adding the cold butter one tbsp. at a time until fully incorporated. Reserve 3 tbsp. of this mixture to later garnish the top of the cake. Press remaining crumb mixture into a 9-inch pie plate or springform pan, forming a crust layer in the base of the pan. Refrigerate at least 30 minutes.
2. Beat whipping cream with an electric mixer until stiff peaks form; set aside.
3. In a large mixing bowl, beat cream cheese with an electric mixer until smooth. Add 1/3 of the Mango Lemon Fruit Butter, and fully incorporate. Repeat by adding the remaining 2/3, making sure to scrape down the bowl and fully incorporate all ingredients. Gently fold in the whipped cream mixture.
3. Spread half of the Mango Lemon Cream on top of the crust. Make a layer of the fresh blackberries and top with second half of the mixture, then place the crumb garnish on top. Freeze for 4 to 24 hours or until firm. Garnish with fresh berries.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.