Don’t let summer pass by without firing up the grill to make something really delicious.
We’re sharing a couple of our favorite Made in Oklahoma summertime recipes using a combination of local, fresh ingredients and MIO producers.
Summer Corn Salad is one of those recipes that should be on your summer food bucket list. There are a thousand different ways to turn fresh corn off the cob into a salad. One of our favorite versions has a kick from Daddy Hinkle’s seasoning, peppers and hot sauce, and it’s mellowed with lime juice and Roark Acres honey. Avocado and cilantro round out this delicious salad.
A couple of tips when making this salad – one, grilling the corn intensifies the flavor. And second, let the flavors come together by allowing the salad to sit for at least an hour before serving. This is a great salad
for serving at summer gatherings at the lake or backyard get-togethers. It’s a crowd-pleaser, and it goes well with grilled meats or Oklahoma barbecue.
The corn salad is also a perfect accompaniment to Jerk Chicken. Our Jerk Chicken recipe is full of flavor from peppers, garlic and onion, plus allspice, bay leaves, cloves and thyme. Made in Oklahoma’s Prairie
Wolf Distillery makes an amazing Obahoshe Rum that takes this Jerk Chicken to the next level.
Jerk Chicken is great right off the grill, eaten just as it is. It’s also great eaten alongside coconut rice, grilled plantains or stewed black beans. If you have any leftovers, pull the chicken apart to make jerk chicken tacos.
Summer will be over soon, so make the most of it by firing up the grill and using some of your favorite Made in Oklahoma ingredients. Buy local and eat local. It’s good for you and good for Oklahoma!
Summer Corn Salad
Serves: 8
Description: Summer sweet corn is intensified with the flavors of hot sauce, lime, chiles and cilantro in this full-of-flavor salad.
Ingredients:
4 ears of corn, husks removed
2 tbsp. Hiland Unsalted Butter, melted
11/2 tbsp. Daddy Hinkle’s Original Seasoning
3 tbsp. fresh lime juice
2 tbsp. Roark Acres Honey
1 1/2 tsp. Sriracha hot sauce
1 1/2 avocados, coarsely chopped
1 serrano chile, thinly sliced
1/2 cup chopped cilantro leaves
Directions:
1. Prepare a grill for medium-high heat. Brush ears of corn with butter then season with Daddy Hinkle’s
Seasoning. Grill, turning occasionally until kernels are very tender and charred in spots, 10–12 minutes.
Let cool slightly, then cut kernels from cobs.
2. Meanwhile, whisk lime juice, honey and Sriracha in a large bowl to combine. Add corn, avocados, chile and cilantro to dressing, and toss to combine. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Cover with plastic
wrap, pressing down to prevent any air from coming into direct contact with the salad to prevent avocados from turning brown. Refrigerate 1 hour before serving.
Jerk Chicken
Serves: 4 to 6
Description: Jerk spices kick up the flavor of any dish. Marinate chicken in this jerk mixture overnight, and you’ll have a great, flavorful chicken.
Ingredients:
1 whole chicken or parts equal to one chicken
2 tbsp. olive oil
1 large yellow onion, finely chopped
4 scallions, trimmed and finely chopped
4 cloves garlic, minced
1 Scotch Bonnet or habanero pepper, seeded, veined and minced
2 bay leaves
1/2 tsp. ground allspice or to taste
1/2 tsp. dried thyme
1/8 tsp. ground cloves
1/4 cup Suan’s Scotch Bonnet Pepper Relish
1/4 cup Prairie Wolf Obahoshe Rum
2 tbsp. fresh lime juice or to taste
Directions:
1. Begin preparing chicken the day before serving. Make slits all over the chicken with the sharp tip of a knife.
2. Heat oil in a large saucepan over medium heat. Add the onion, scallions, garlic, peppers, bay leaves, allspice, thyme and cloves. Saute, stirring often until the mixture turns a deep golden brown, 4 to 6
minutes. Add Suan’s Scotch Bonnet Pepper Relish. Increase the heat, and stir in the rum and lime juice.
Simmer the mixture until all the liquid is absorbed. Correct seasonings, adding salt or lime juice to taste.
Let the mixture cool. This can be prepared several days ahead and stored in the refrigerator, tightly covered.
3. Rub the marinade all over the chicken, forcing into the slits. Let the chicken marinate, covered, in the refrigerator overnight or for at least 4 hours, turning occasionally.
4. Soak 1 cup mesquite or hickory chips in cold water for 1 hour. Preheat grill and scatter them over the
coals. Grill chicken on all sides until done, registering an internal temperature of 165 degrees.
