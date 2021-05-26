Cheesy comfort food become creamy soup in this fun recipe that will bring everyone to the table at dinnertime. Who doesn’t love macaroni and cheese? But have you ever tried this comfort food as a soup? Macaroni and Cheese Soup will be as delicious to grownups as it will to kids. This creamy, cheesy soup comes together with a roux made with Shawnee Mills flour and Hiland milk. Rather than simple elbow macaroni, use Oklahoma-made Della Terra pasta, which has a distinct homemade flavor. Adding broccoli to the soup adds both color and nutrition, but if you’re not a broccoli fan, it’s no problem to leave it out. Two types of cheese – Parmesan and cheddar – round out the flavor of this macaroni and cheese you’ll eat with a spoon.
Ingredients
4 oz. Dry della terra creste di gallo pasta
1 1/2 cups chopped onion
1 large carrot, chopped
1 celery stalk, chopped
2 cloves garlic, minced
1 tbsp. hiland salted butter
2 tbsp. Shawnee Mills flour
salt and fresh pepper, to taste
2 1/2 low-sodium chicken broth (or vegetable broth)
1 cup hiland milk
pinch of nutmeg
1/2 tsp. ground mustard
2 cups (about 10 oz.) Broccoli florets, chopped into small pieces
2 tbsp. parmesan cheese
1 1/2 cups hiland grated sharp cheddar cheese
Directions
STEP 1
Boil pasta in salted water until al dente, according to package directions. Drain and set aside.
STEP 2
Chop onion, carrot, celery and garlic.
STEP 3
In a large soup pot or dutch oven, melt butter. Add chopped vegetables and sauté on low heat until soft, about 5 minutes. Add flour and freshly ground pepper to the pot, and stir until smooth. Slowly add chicken broth, milk, nutmeg and dry mustard, whisking constantly. Set heat to medium-low and let it come to a slow boil. Cover and cook on low about 10-15 minutes.
STEP 4
Add broccoli florets and parmesan cheese, and stir well. Adjust salt and pepper to taste. Cook uncovered until broccoli is cooked, about 5 minutes. Remove from heat and wait until it stops boiling. Add cheddar cheese a little at a time, mixing well until cheese melts.
STEP 5
Return the cooked pasta to the soup and mix well. Serve right away so the pasta doesn’t absorb all the broth.
