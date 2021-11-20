I have a love-hate relationship with this week’s featured creature -- the fox squirrel.
I would bet that that is the case with a lot of folks.
These squirrels can be quite entertaining -- watching them bury pecans and acorns, chasing each other around trees, etc.
But they can also be a pain the neck -- invading bird feeders and people’s attics, etc.
And the invasion of bird feeders is the one that gets me. Even when I set out some seed and other food specifically for the squirrels, they manage to damage my bird feeders. Ugh!
And fox squirrels (Sciurus niger) are the most abundant squirrel species in the state of Oklahoma.
Appearance
Fox squirrels are quite large, and adults can range in length -- tail included -- from 18 to 27 inches.
Fox squirrels have gray and black fur on their backs, and orange-colored fur on their bellies and feet. Tails are cinnamon in color mixed with black.
According to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, fox squirrels are so named because their gray and red fur coat that resemble that of a gray fox.
Range
The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation reports that the fox squirrel can be found across the majority of Oklahoma, except the extreme west panhandle.
They inhabit most of the eastern United States, from wooded areas of the Plains States to the East Coast.
Habitat
Fox squirrels inhabit upland hardwood forests containing nut producing trees, but can be found in municipal parks, and even urban and suburban residential areas.
Food
Acorns, pecans and other nuts, buds, fruit, fungi, insects, amphibians and the inner bark of trees.
The TPWD reports that squirrels bury nuts for winter, food and relocate the nuts by smell. Squirrels find only a portion of the nuts they bury and are important in planting many species of nut trees. A single squirrel can bury several thousand pecans over the course of three months.
Life cycle
Fox squirrels can live up to 15 years.
They mate twice a year, early winter and late spring. Babies in Oklahoma are born around March and July.
The young, usually three to four in a litter, are born naked, blind and helpless. However, after three months, they are able to survive on their own.
(Editor’s Note: Randy Mitchell is a freelance writer and photographer. He has been an avid birdwatcher, nature enthusiast and photographer for more than 40 years. Reach him at rnw@usa.com.)
