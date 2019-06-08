A series of community forums will take place across the state to provide input to help the Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service plan for the future. Local input is vital in order for OSU Extension to continue providing programming that meets the needs and helps enhance the lives of all state residents.
The Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service is asking for your input in order to plan for the future and continue to meet the needs of Oklahomans. Local Extension educators throughout the state are hosting community forums and all forums are free and open to the public.
“These forums will allow people throughout Oklahoma to share their visions for OSU Extension and help identify the initiatives in which we can help lead the way,” said Damona Doye, Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service associate vice president.
Those attending the forums will take part in small-group discussions about ways in which OSU Extension can further strengthen Oklahoma communities, families, farms, youth, leaders and businesses. Feedback will help determine future programs, services and funding priorities.
“We’ve called them community forums for a reason. We want to hear from a diverse representation of those who call Oklahoma home, especially those who may be less familiar with what Extension can offer. Nobody knows the issues that affect communities better than the people who live in them,” Doye said.
Each forum will last about three hours, with meals or light refreshments provided. Those interested in attending should contact their local county OSU Extension office to RSVP. Find your local OSU Extension office at http://countyext2.okstate.edu/.
Dates, times and locations of upcoming forums may be found at www.oces.okstate.edu/community-forums.
A staple in Oklahoma for more than a century, Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service has a presence in all 77 counties and is a cooperative effort among federal, state and local governments. The goal of its dedicated county educators, along with area, district and state specialists, is to develop and share research-based programs that help all Oklahomans solve local issues and concerns, promote leadership and manage resources.
Programming includes increasing opportunities for agricultural enterprises; natural resources and environmental management; food, nutrition, health and safety education; and youth, family and community development.
Ada’s community forums meeting will be held June 17, in Pontotoc County, at the Pontotoc County Cooperative Extension Office, from 1:30 - 5:00 p.m.
If you would like to attend, please RSVP to 580-332-2153 by June 14.
