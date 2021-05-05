Ingredients
3 lb Pork roast
1 Cup J.R.’s Family Bar-B-Q Sauce, plus more for serving
1/2 Cup Southern Roots Sisters Raspberry Chipotle Jam
1/2 Cup Chicken broth
8 Russet potatoes
1 Tbsp Olive oil
1 Large yellow onion, thinly sliced
1 Large red bell pepper, thinly sliced
2 Cup Grated cheddar cheese
2 Diced, ripe avocados
1/2 Cup Chopped cilantro
Our Loaded BBQ Baked Potatoes are a favorite. These potatoes are great for company because they can be made ahead, and then toppings are set out for everyone to choose their favorites. And these aren’t skimpy baked potatoes. A potato becomes a meal when stuffed with great MIO products, starting with J.R.’s Family Bar-B-Q Sauce.
J.R.’s sauce is sweet with a little spice, making it great either to marinate, cook with or to pour over the top of any of your favorite meats. Our recipe begins with a pork roast, cooked in a slow cooker with J.R’s plus Southern Roots Sisters Raspberry Chipotle Jam. Cover the baked potato in the shredded pork, then pile high with cilantro, cheese, avocado and sauteed bell peppers.
Directions
STEP 1
Use your slow cooker or Instant Pot to make the pulled pork for these super-stuffed potatoes. Place the pork roast into a slow cooker. Spoon jam evenly over pork, then gently pour barbecue sauce on top. Pour chicken broth in bottom of cooker. Cover, and cook on high for 5-6 hours, or until roast shreds easily with a fork.
STEP 2
Remove pork, and place in a large bowl. Shred with two forks, then place back into slow cooker, stirring and combining with liquid. Keep on warm.
STEP 3
In the last hour of cooking for the pulled pork, begin cooking the potatoes. Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Prick potatoes with a fork and place on a large, foil-lined baking sheet. Bake until tender, about 45 minutes to 1 hour.
STEP 4
In a saute pan, heat olive oil. Add onions, and bell pepper, cooking 5 minutes or until softened. Set aside.
STEP 5
Once potatoes are done, cut down center of each potato, slightly mash the potato, and open to leave room for the toppings. Top with pulled pork, onion and bell pepper mixture, cheese, avocados and cilantro. Drizzle with warm J.R.’s Family Bar-B-Q Sauce.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.