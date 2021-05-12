Loaded BBQ baked potatoes

ADA [ndash] Services for Joe David Roberts, 92, of Ada are 2 p.m., Friday, May 14, 2021 at Fitzhugh Baptist Church, Rev. Steve Wilburn will officiate. Burial will follow at East Hill Cemetery in Roff, OK. The family will receive friends from 5:00 -7:00 p.m. Thursday, May 13, 2021 at Criswell…