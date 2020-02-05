Do you voice your opinions? Think about it.
Have you ever noticed that some people have an opinion on everything ... absolutely everything? And there are some people who never have an opinion on anything ... absolutely nothing. These two people never seem to get together on the same committee. Either there is a group of brain-stormers, or there is a roomful of zombies. They need to mix.
Certainly in this era of television and newspapers and magazines and publications and communications of every conceivable kind on our computers, we can be well versed on most any subject. We hear every detail of everything. This is our American right of free speech. Nothing seems to be sacred anymore. Nothing is private. There is no detail spared of any situation, especially movie and television stars or politicians.
During our election year, we want to be informed about all the candidates. We want to know everything we can before we choose how we vote. We watch debates and weigh each question and answer to form an educated opinion. Hopefully we will make the right choice of someone to lead our great country.
It seems that everyone, and I mean everyone, has an opinion now about everything. These are politics, health issues, finances, taxes, employment, aging, personnel and government corruption, climate changes, environmental pollution, over-population, abortion, welfare, hunger, drugs, the list could go on and on. Then we have our own personal problems, television violence, local violence, break-ins, home security, roads, sinkholes, earthquakes. That list could go on and on.
And it seems everyone has a solution to each problem or challenge. Sometimes those solutions are viable and possible, and sometimes they are not workable or possible or cost-effective.
Often there is no foreseeable answer, but we still debate and wonder how things will turn out.
My only advice is to keep the peace regardless of what others may do or say. Take the high road. That does not mean we have to agree, but we can do so without being disagreeable. Probably neither side will convince the other, but we all need to listen and hear both sides. And I mean listen, not just be thinking about how we are going to rebuttal. We will get our turn if we wait long enough. Follow your inner voice, but listen also.
If you are informed and if you are not just following the crowd and if you really have something constructive and intelligent to say, then say what is on your mind. If you are impulsive or hesitant, then you’ve lost out. Timing is everything. And the way we express ourselves is important.
Maintaining balance and integrity will help you be effective and better informed. Remember, you can catch more flies with sugar than you can with vinegar. However, we can never make everyone agree with us — even when we “know” we are right. They feel the same way about themselves.
We have a sign in my classroom at Hillsdale Christian School that states, “Right is right and wrong is wrong.” It is a gentle reminder that there may be two sides to everything. We need to respect everyone’s opinion and not force our feelings on others, and we want the same from them. We should all be truthful and stick to our beliefs and morals and Christian teachings. No matter how we feel or they feel, we should show respect to their convictions and be true to our own.
I don’t want to imply that we should believe everything we read or hear. My wise parents always advised us to believe nothing we hear, and only half of what we see. This narrows things down considerably and certainly leaves no room for gossip. It is not that we should stick our heads in the sand like an ostrich, but we must weigh what we hear and see and decide if it is worth hearing and seeing. There are a lot of things out in the world that are not pretty nor honorable nor in good taste. Do we want to waste time on them? Certainly we want to stay informed of things that would affect our national defense or our health and this country we love. It is the best place in the world to live. We all need to cherish it and pray for America.
As you can tell in my columns, I do express my opinions most of the time. We were taught when we were little that it was fine to express our opinions, as long as we did not accuse someone or step on someone’s toes. We could not be sassy in our actions, but we had a right to speak our minds. We were to glean all the information to be able to form an educated opinion. But it is difficult to do in certain instances. We cannot ignore our fundamental truths. We must feel that right will work through us when we place ourselves in proper balance of what we hear and what we believe to be true. It takes courage and daring to believe something and speak a determined opinion.
Concern for others and ourselves must be the controlling factor in our thoughts, desires, ambitions and opinions. But we must be true to ourselves.
We have all been taught that religion and politics should be avoided at mealtime or in polite conversation. However, we can learn tolerance and understanding and be broad-minded about their opinions. A wonderful thing about living in America is that we all have freedom of speech and can express our feelings. We can each have our own opinion and act upon our convictions.
When I get ready to write this column, I test my recipe. Many times, I try them on friends to get their opinion. Everyone seemed to like this one, so I share it with you.
Mexican Chili
Ingredients
1 lb. ground beef
1/2 cup chopped onion
2 tablespoons chili powder
1 (12-oz.) can Mexican corn
1 (15-oz.) can tomato sauce
1 cup water
1 cup Minute rice
1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
Salt and pepper to taste
Directions
In skillet, brown beef and onion, salt and pepper. Add chili powder, water, undrained corn, tomato sauce and rice. Cover and let simmer about 10 minutes, stirring occasionally until rice is tender. Sprinkle cheese on top and melt. Serve alone or on heated flour tortillas.
Send your comments to: Peggy Goodrich, Food For Thought, P.O. Box 1192, Enid, OK 73702.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.