Do you like being with yourself? Or are you getting a little sick of you? Think about it.
There are people who are actually getting cabin fever while we are under quarantine until this coronavirus scare is over. I think it is real. Those who have lost loved ones and those who have been violently ill believe it too. We just must continue being cautious even after the illness and deaths have subsided. We need to be diligent about handwashing and distancing ourselves from people.
We have to learn to like ourselves in any and all circumstances ... no matter what it takes. This is no time to wish we were someone or somewhere else. The grass is not greener on the other side of the fence. The same conditions are all over the world at this time. We need to learn to like ourselves. It is time to take inventory and see how we can change our routine and find things to do to keep us busy and occupied.
It is all right to look at others and admire what they are or what they possess, but to wish to be them is not only sad, but impossible. We each have our own make-up, and it is unique to us. We just need to look for the good things within ourselves and capitalize on them. There is no one else in the world quite like our own self, and that is good. Wouldn’t this be a sorry world if we were all exactly alike and had the same talents and ideas?
Humans have been endowed with the power of decision. We have been created with the ability to choose what we are and what we become. Our reactions should always be good ones that will affect whether we like ourselves or not with the choices we have made. We make those decisions according to our own temperament. Some decisions made with little thought and reactions are an impulse. Other decisions and choices are carefully and seriously made with a great deal of thought and consideration and depth of study. We have to be responsible for our own choices and be prepared to pay the price for bad decisions. We must learn to like ourselves.
Edgar A. Guest wrote this lovely poem, which all of us memorized long ago.
“I have to live with myself, and so I want to be fit for myself to know.
“I want to be able as days go by always to look myself in the eye.
“I don’t want to stand with the setting sun and hate myself for the things I’ve done.
“I never can hide myself from me. I see what others may never see.
“I know what others may never know. I never can fool myself, and so
“Whatever happens I want to be self-respecting and conscience-free.”
There is a vast difference in liking who we are and being smug about ourselves. We should never get to the place where we ignore others or think we are better than they are. We should never get to the point where we cannot find room for improvement. We need to look for ways to stretch our minds and develop physical endurance or good health. We must always be changing for the better, but this is merely an improvement of what we already are. We want to never stop learning or meeting new people or trying new things to keep life interesting.
In some of my “crumbs of food for thou” stuff, I found this clipping. It suggests ways to feel better about ourselves:
1. Examine the feeling of not being good enough and the reasons you struggle to love yourself and replace them with a sense of wonder and ease.
2. Create a list of all the things you do well, and read it to yourself often.
3. Lift your head up as you walk and smile as you go.
4. Listen to music with a positive message of life and love.
5. Make a list of all the things you are grateful for.
6. Spend lots of time in meditation or prayer or stillness.
We better learn to like ourselves because wherever we go or stay ... there we are!
If we don’t like the way we are, we can change. It is up to us. We change by the choices we make every day. There is a relationship between the choices we make and where we are now. Who would be willing to evaluate our character assets on the basis of what we are at present? We dare to believe that tomorrow will find us radically changed. But we cannot change without careful analysis of our surroundings and choices. At our very best, we determine to free ourselves from harmful habits. We feel challenged. We want to like who we are. We want to be the best we can be. With purpose, determination and patience, we can be anything we truly want to be. It is our choice. Anytime is the right time to make wise choices and like who we are.
I miss my wonderful students at Hillsdale Christian School. I would almost bet that they miss being in school, too. They are missing their friends and sports and even their classes. But I know that being home is the best thing they or I can do to get over this worldwide illness.
I could not live with myself if I thought I might have spread the coronavirus to anyone else and caused them to be ill or even die. This is nothing to be ignored, and I want to do my part in eradicating this killing disease.
I have cleaned shelves and drawers that have not been cleaned in years. I have sorted boxes of papers that have not been sorted since, well, forever. I found a set of dolly dishes I had when I was little. They were packed in keepsakes. I found a poem that I had written for my brother for a birthday joke that must have been about 20 years ago. It has been fun to find things and to renew seeing some of that “stuff.” Those are my treasures, and it was good to visit them again. It does take a lot of time to sort through all those treasures, but what do I have but time?
I just turned on the oven to bake these cookies so the house would smell homey. They are so very easy but so very good.
Brown Sugar Cookies
Ingredients
3/4 cup packed brown sugar
1 cup butter, softened
1 egg yolk
2 cups flour
Directions
Cream sugar and butter until light and fluffy. Mix in egg yolk. Blend in flour. Refrigerate dough for one hour. Form dough into one-inch balls, flatten and criss-cross with fork on cookie sheet. Bake at 350 degrees for about 15 minutes until just golden brown.
