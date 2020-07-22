Lemon mango cake.

Ingredients
2 2/3 cups Shawnee Mills All-Purpose Flour
3 tsp. baking powder
1/2 tsp. baking soda
1/2 tsp. salt
1 cup Hiland Unsalted Butter, softened
2 cups sugar
2 tsp. lemon zest (from about 2 large lemons)
4 lg. eggs
1 1/4 cups Hiland Cultured Lowfat Buttermilk
1 1/2 tsp. Griffin’s vanilla
1 jar Suan’s Scotch Bonnet Mango Lemon Fruit Butter
2 1/2 cups Hiland Heavy Whipping Cream
1/2 cup powdered sugar
2 cups sweetened shredded coconut
Directions
Step 1
Sift flour with baking powder, baking soda and salt; set aside.
Step 2
With mixer, cream butter, sugar and lemon zest until fluffy. Beat in eggs, one at a time, beating well after each one. On low speed, add the flour in thirds, alternating with the buttermilk. Add vanilla, and beat just until combined.
Step 3
Divide batter evenly between either two or four 9-inch greased and floured cake pans. Bake at 350 degrees. For four cake pans, bake for about 20 minutes. For two cake pans, bake for about 30 minutes. Cakes are done when toothpick stuck in center of cake comes out clean.
Step 4
Cool for about 10 minutes, then remove from pans and place on a cooling rack. If using two pans, use a serrated knife to halve the cakes horizontally, once completely cool.
Step 5
Spread Suan’s Scotch Bonnet Mango Lemon Fruit Butter evenly between the cake layers and stack. Frost with whipped cream, and cover top and sides with coconut. Garnish with fresh berries and fresh mint.
