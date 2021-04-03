Lemon butter bars

A hint of heat gives a unique twist to these lemon bars.
Ingredients
1 stick Braum’s butter, softened
1/4 cup powdered sugar
1 cup Shawnee Mills All-Purpose Flour
1 jar Suan’s Scotch Bonnet Mango Lemon Fruit Butter
2 eggs
3/4 cup granulated sugar
1/4 tsp baking powder
Powdered sugar for dusting
Directions
Step 1
Preheat oven to 350 º. In a large bowl, combine butter, sugar and flour. Pat into an ungreased 8-inch square pan. Bake for 20 minutes.
Step 2
In a medium bowl, combine Suan’s lemon butter, eggs, sugar and baking powder. Mix thoroughly by hand or with an electric mixer for 2 to 3 minutes. Pour over hot crust. Bake 25 to 30 minutes. Cool, then dust generously with powdered sugar.
