A hint of heat gives a unique twist to these lemon bars.

Ingredients

1 stick Braum’s butter, softened

1/4 cup powdered sugar

1 cup Shawnee Mills All-Purpose Flour

1 jar Suan’s Scotch Bonnet Mango Lemon Fruit Butter

2 eggs

3/4 cup granulated sugar

1/4 tsp baking powder

Powdered sugar for dusting

Directions

Step 1

Preheat oven to 350 º. In a large bowl, combine butter, sugar and flour. Pat into an ungreased 8-inch square pan. Bake for 20 minutes.

Step 2

In a medium bowl, combine Suan’s lemon butter, eggs, sugar and baking powder. Mix thoroughly by hand or with an electric mixer for 2 to 3 minutes. Pour over hot crust. Bake 25 to 30 minutes. Cool, then dust generously with powdered sugar.

