Lemon and blueberry cupcakes.

Ingredients
For cupcakes:
3 1/2 cups Shawnee Mills All Purpose Flour
1/2 tsp. salt
1/2 tsp. baking powder
1/2 tsp. baking soda
3/4 cup (1 1/2 sticks) Hiland Unsalted Butter, room temp.
1 3/4 cups sugar
1/4 cup Andrews Honey Bees
1/3 cup fresh lemon juice
1 tsp. lemon zest, packed
4 large eggs
1 cup plus 4 tbsp. Hiland Buttermilk
2 1/2 cup fresh blueberries (reserve 24 for garnish)
For frosting:
11 oz. high quality white chocolate, finely chopped
12 oz. cream cheese, room temp.
3/4 cup (1 1/2 sticks) Hiland Unsalted Butter, room temp.
2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
Woody “Lemon Ice” Candy
Directions
Step 1
Combine the honey and lemon juice mixing well, reserve.
Step 2
Preheat oven to 350º.
Step 3
Place 24 cupcake papers in two muffin tins.
Step 4
Sift flour, salt, baking powder, and baking soda into a medium bowl.
Step 5
Using electric mixer, beat butter in large bowl until fluffy.
Step 6
Gradually add sugar, beating until blended, scraping down sides of bowl occasionally.
Step 7
Beat in lemon juice and honey, add zest, then eggs 1 at a time.
Step 8
Continue to beat until well blended.
Step 9
Beat in dry ingredients in batches alternating with buttermilk. Fold in berries.
Step 10
Fills each cupcake paper with 1/3 cup of batter. An ice cream scoop works well for this part of the process. Bake cupcakes for 20-25 minutes or until inserted toothpick comes out clean. Carefully monitor after 20 minutes. Cool cupcakes in muffin tins for 5 minutes. Remove muffins from tins and cool completely on cooling rack.
Step 11
For the frosting, melt white chocolate in double boiler over simmering water.
Step 12
Remove boiler top from water, stir until smooth, and cool until lukewarm.
Step 13
Using electric mixer, beat cream cheese and butter in large bowl until blended.
Step 14
Add lemon juice and cooled white chocolate and beat until well blended.
Step 15
When completely cooled, ice the cupcakes with a small cake spatula or piping bag. If you use a piping bag you will be applying more icing to each cupcake and you should probably consider doubling the recipe. Garnish with Woody “Lemon Ice” Candy and reserved blueberries.
