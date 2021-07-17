With summer here and everyone outdoors, it’s a good idea to be able to ID certain plants that can cause harm or irritations. There are a few plants that are a little tricky to ID because they are very similar to each other. Identifying the Eastern Poison Ivy (Toxicodendron radicans) is one that is often confused with other species.
“Leaves of 3, let them be.” is commonly used to ID poison ivy. But since we have so many similar plants, let’s look at their characteristics.
Figure 1 is of poison ivy itself. It is a woody, climbing vine with leaves that occur on petioles divided into 3 leaves. Poison ivy attaches to other objects by way of aerial roots. Stems are capable of rooting when they encounter the soil. Leaflets are generally oval in outline and may be either toothed, untoothed, or lobed. Older leaves are generally toothed and lobed or untoothed and lobed. The two lateral leaflets occur on very short petioles, while the central leaflet occurs on a much longer petiole. Although leaf shape is highly variable, the lateral leaflets are often distinctly lobed on one side of the leaflet and not on the other. Each leaflet is hairless and ranges from 3/4 to 4 inches in length and width.
The climbing or trailing nature of this weed, woody growth habit, and irregularly lobed and toothed leaflets are all characteristics that help in the identification of poison ivy. Virginia Creeper (Parthenocissus quinquefolia) in Figure 2 is often mistakenly identified as poison ivy due to it’s similar growth habit, however this weed has leaves that are divided into 5 leaflets while poison ivy has leaves that are divided into 3 leaflets. Virginia creeper does not cause the allergenic dermatitis that poison ivy is known for.
Poison Oak (Toxicodendron toxicarium) in Figure 3 is very similar to poison ivy, however poison oak has much duller green leaves that are usually more distinctly lobed or toothed. Additionally, poison oaks leaflets have hairs on both surfaces unlike those of poison ivy. Poison oak is mostly in coastal states in the east and west and not as common in the central region. Poison oak does occur in scattered locations across Oklahoma but is generally less abundant than poison ivy.
The Boxelder (Acer negundo) and poison ivy, though not closely related, are often confused when young because they can both have three leaflets with the middle leaflet on a long petiole. The boxelder in Figure 4, is a maple tree with compound leaves, and is native across North America, coast-to-coast, common in riparian areas and near wetlands. The easy distinguishes between them when they are young is that boxelder leaves and branches have an opposite arrangement on the stem while poison ivy has alternate arrangement. Boxelder is a free-standing plant and can grow into a sizable tree, while poison ivy is a woody vine that climbs by aerial roots. It can only grow a few feet tall without support.
Poison sumac (Toxicodendron vernix) in Figure 5 is mainly found in the eastern and southeastern parts of the U.S. because it prefers to grow in wet, forested areas. It does not occur in Oklahoma except for few isolated spots along the Red River. Poison sumac is a deciduous woody shrub or small tree that grows 5–20 feet tall and has a sparse, open form. Poison sumac leaves consist of 7–13 leaflets arranged in pairs with a single leaflet at the end of the midrib. Distinctive features include reddish stems and petioles. Leaflets are elongated, oval, and have smooth margins. They are 2–4 inches long, 1–2 inches wide, and have a smooth, velvety texture. In the early fall, leaves turn a brilliant red-orange or russet shade. The small, yellowish-green flowers are borne in clusters on slender stems arising from the leaf axils. Flowers mature into ivory-white to gray fruits resembling those of poison oak or poison ivy, but they are usually less compact and hang in loose clusters of up to 10–12 inches in length.
Knowing how to ID poison ivy, poison oak, and poison sumac from similar plants can be very helpful to avoiding the miserable allergenic dermatitis. All three of these plants contain an irritating, oily sap known as urushiol. According to OSU Factsheet: HLA-6459, Urushiol causes many people to break out in a rash when it comes in contact with their skin. This oil can stick to skin, clothes, and equipment. If you come in contact with any poison ivy, oak or sumac, steps can be taken to help control or even prevent the spreading of the developing rash. Consult a physician first and follow their professional advice if you get a rash.
To help prevent a reaction, immediately wash the skin where urushiol oil is suspected. Use rubbing alcohol, dishwashing liquid or a special soap made for use after contact with poison ivy or oak. Do not scrub the area when washing, because that can cause the oil to spread further onto more skin. Rinse thoroughly with cool water. The itchy rash can be relieved by using topical lotions and creams such as hydrocortisone or calamine lotions. Cool compresses can help to reduce itching and inflammation.
If you are ever concerned and not sure if you have one of the three weeds that cause the allergenic dermatitis, feel free to stop by the Pontotoc County OSU office or email us some photos of the plant in question. Physical samples, of course are not needed, but up-close photos of the leaves and of the whole plant itself is very helpful in identifying what the plant is.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.